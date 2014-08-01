WWE Just Released Five Developmental Wrestlers You’ve Never Heard Of

The second round of cuts begins~!
Back in June, WWE released almost a dozen Superstars, personalities and referees. We lost 2 out of 3MB, Teddy Long and elder statesman JTG, among others. Now, following a reported $14.2 million quarterly loss, WWE is at it again. The first victims? Huge Superstars like … well, you’ve probably never heard of these guys.
The most notable cut is Garret Dylan, aka Adam Rose’s Rosebud “Captain Comic,” aka the son of music and film legend Kris Kristofferson. To date, Dylan’s biggest role had been in the Comic persona, going up against another son-of-a-famous-guy who recently got cut, Camacho. He recently reappeared with a warthog on his ass in a losing effort to Mojo Rawley, and I guess that was the end.
Also cut:
Travis Tyler – The guy getting suplexed. He was a regular jobber presence on NXT, and I made a lot of fun of him for not wearing a cup.
Mac Miles – You may know him as “the guy who never tagged in in this week’s Ascension squash.” You may also not know him at all.
Slate Randall – A journeyman independent wrestler best known for appearing on The Rock’s TV show The Hero. He was Dean Ambrose’s first tag team partner in WWE, but the closest he got to television was a pair of dark matches for ECW and a dark match NXT loss to Yoshi Tatsu.
Dani Jax – A developmental Diva. No idea. If you google “Dani Jax WWE” all you get is news reports about her being fired.
We’ll keep you updated as the releases come in. If they drop Wesley Blake, we riot.
wait, do professional wrestlers normally wear cups?
If they have big d’s i think they wear a pad or something to cover it.
Thats how i fantasize about it anyway.
Seriously, what do these guys wear under their trunks? I’m asking for a friend.
They generally wear dancer’s belts or double up on trunks to keep the distinct bulges down.
Good to see no mention of Philip Gooljar yet. Gooljar!
Gooljar, don’t pick up the phone!
I came here specifically to see if Gooljar was fired. Thank God such was not the case. Also happy to see that Gooljar has such a devoted underground following.
I hope someone shows up to an NXT taping with a sign like “If Gooljar is fired we riot.”
Dani Jax, i.e. the stripper who visited the performance centre and was hired purely for her legs. She kept the name
Wesley Blake is still there! THANK GOODNESS!
Slate? NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!
I’m disappointed they never put Shaun/Slate on TV, except for being lumberjack #2 in the Bo/Neville lumberjack match. Thought he was terrific on the mic. Was waiting a year for them to put him on TV, and they never did.
*(wrestlers now known as) Slate and Dean were on an episode of Heat in a handicap against the Big Show. I’ve tried to find that match online and can’t.
At least they kept the Real Live Cowboy.
Good to know that Crowe is still around (so far). He’s who I’m most worried about. Well, him and GOOLJAR, natch.
Why cant they just fire JBL and Lawler. Save WWE a ton of money Im sure.
Slaters gonna slate.
Dani Jax was my favourite Deep Space Nine character, shame.
Will they try to sneak a Captain HuniComic on us?
Even though Rose ended up crashing and burning on Raw in a not-so watchable way, I still wanted them to explore the idea that certain members of his Exotic Express were actually part of a secret stable within the party bus that would eventually wrestle as heels while Rose was incapacitated on a couch somewhere in back. Like all their matches would have picture-in-picture shots of Rose backstage while his dancers try, and fail, to revive him. Each time. But he’s okay! He’s just passed out.
Noooo! Not…. Mac Miles!
Not Travis Tyler! He always stood out during matches!
So it turns out that randall was Paul Bearer’s last client. He must have seen something in him, and we know that the late Percy Pringle was a genius. If so, why is mojo rawley still there yet randall now isn’t?
Hate to see anyone lose their job, but, an honest question: Putting aside Vince’s gross miscalculations with the Network, was WWE a bloated bureaucracy? Seems like they were paying a whole lot of folks to do next to nothing.
Yes, there is definitely some of that going on on the business end.
R.I.P. Captain Comic
We hardly knew ye.
Actually we didn’t really know ye at all. Still, we’ll never forget ye.
<3
Forget what now?
I saw Shaun Ricker (Randall Slate) live a bunch of times in southern CA’s CWFH promotion. He did have a WWE look, and was a great talker. Percy Pringle was in his corner, too, which was great. His promos after Percy’s death were especially poignant. It’s too bad we never saw him on NXT.
[www.youtube.com]
The Obligatory:
I can’t believe they kept (insert name) and let (insert name) go!!!
They weren’t using (him/her) right, why doesn’t creative know what to do with talent.
How has it taken me this long to make the Meat Loaf pun: 2 out of 3MB Ain’t Bad.
Gooljar and Wesley Blake still live, all is right with the world.
Slate Randall was let go from WWE developmental and that’s not an insult… THAT is just a fact of LIFE! -Shaun Ricker
Butbutbut…what happens to the tag team Travis Tyler was in? They seemed to be shaping nicely into a ‘jobber to the developmental stars’ role.
It’s a shame we won’t get to see the Gravy Train in WWE, but Shaun Ricker will do well in his future endeavors. Maybe it had something to do with the concussion he suffered in NXT, but then Corey Graves should have been let go.