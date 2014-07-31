WWE Just Reported A $14.2 Million Quarterly Loss And Shut Up, Everything’s Fine

Somebody should dub Jim Ross calls over WWE’s bank account.
WWE released their 2014 Q2 earnings reports today and are reporting a net loss of $14.5 million. It’s not as dramatic as the “losing hundreds of millions of dollars in an afternoon” stuff that was going on earlier this year, but those are still millions of dollars. Millions of dollars. Millions of dollars.
It’s especially bad if you compare it to last year’s second quarter net income of $5.2 million. The entire operation seems to hinge on the success of WWE Network — now reporting 700,000 subscribers, up from the previously-reported 665,000 — and the loss of pay-per-view. Network subscription revenue brought in $19.4 million but was offset by a 36%, $13.2 million drop-off in PPV dollars. WrestleMania, Extreme Rules and Payback all were all down. DANIEL BRYAN HAD NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. LET’S TALK ABOUT SOMETHING ELSE.
Vince McMahon, of course, remains optimistic:
“WWE’s core business metrics remain strong, and WWE Network continues to be the single greatest opportunity to transform WWE’s business model. During the quarter, we developed plans to make WWE Network available globally starting August 12, and completed a long-term content deal in Canada with Rogers Communications. Additionally, we identified efficiencies that will improve our 2015 OIBDA outlook by $30 million. Based on these initiatives, we are optimistic about our potential to drive long-term growth.”
WWE’s always had a way of righting the ship, so we’ll wait and see where it goes. It wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine a price increase for WWE Network to help recoup those funds, or maybe Hulu-esque ads in the middle of whatever you’re watching, or even the entire network moving to Tout and airing in 15-second bursts. Who knows? They can’t keep losing 15 Ted DiBiases.
Still in better shape then TNA then?
Much much better
I don’t like the idea of an upfront payment now for a 6-month commitment. I much prefer the $9.99 a month with the commitment. I love being subscribed, but $60 at one time as opposed to $10 six times is not something I was happy about reading.
(and it may even be more than a $60 fee if there is a price increase for the 6-month commitments. Seeing as it will be $20 per month without a commitment.)
You in a 6-month commitment, but you get charged for it one month at a time. It’s not $60 up front.
You’re*
I’d actually like the option to choose whether to go for 60$ immediately or pay the 10$ a month model they do now. I accidently pulled out too much money from my bank account and ended up being overcharged when WWE charged me. Being able to a avoid that with an upfront payment would be appealing to me wnd probably some others.
They just confirmed that you can either pay 60 up front or keep paying 9.99 a month
It’s really hard to believe they didn’t see this coming. Even if DirecTV and Dish hadn’t dropped them, revenue was still going to be down drastically from lost PPV dollars.
Well, at least they named a target date for beginning to take the Network global. And personally, I’d be fine with seeing (short) ads on the Network. Everything else has ads, so why not.
Quite frankly, I’d almost rather see ads than Cena winning the U.S. title at WMXX for the billionth time during the filler. Holy crap they overplay that.
short ads would not bother me either, as long as that counteracts a price increase
I really, really fear they’re going to dynamite the Network immediately. WWE has never been a waiting company. But they (and this awful Rogers deal) need to figure something out quickly – cable is DEAD.
I’m not a cable subscriber. I will never be one. I’m not paying $60 for a PPV, especially PPVs of current quality. The moment you take off any of the PPVs and/or NXT off the Network, I’m pirating. Plain and simple. It’s just not financially realistic for me. I’m not that tied into the product.
100%. If PPVs are not on the Network, I’m not a subscriber. Nor do I buy PPVs for $60
Those two things are the only reasons I subscribe.
Rolling out the network internationally to get into 7 figures of subscribers plus some ad buys on the network and they are back in the black and fine…wwe knows things will appear lean and just needs to ride it out
and Orton. and keep bring back Attitude Era stars (more Outlaws!). Then they’ll be fine.
Woah, woah, woah. So in order to get the Network in Canada, first I have to subscribe to Rogers cable (which is at least $40/month, probably more), THEN pay an additional $10-$20 a month just for the WWE channel?
This deal gets worse by the minute.
I’m outside the USA . if they manage to take the network global, I don’t see them having an issue with making subscription numbers. India, China, Middle East. They should get beaucoup numbers from there. A few tens of thousands from Brazil… Europe.
This. They have a huge global following. I can only assume there’s some sort of technological or (more likely) legal reason why they can’t offer the Network worldwide? But I’ve never seen this explained anywhere.
To put it simply, its a distribution rights issue. Back in the 80s, the concept of the “internet” was still the talk of way future tech. The concepts that we had involved using phone lines and modems that would basically transmit word documents at a snails pace. Obviously people knew it was going to improve, but I dont think that any business in the entertainment industry expected to see the internet take off so quickly, and then, on top of that, to have high speed internet arrive and take over quickly as well. To put in perspective how quickly that happened, Im 33 years old and I have had high speed internet for about half my life. Technology went from 14.4 to 56k modems in about 7 years and then high speed cable modems came out in the late 90s as well. I had one at the tail end of 1996, def by 97/98.
The point being that in the 80s, home video of some sort was still seen as the future of entertainment distribution. Be it tape or DVD or laser disc, it didnt matter. The idea of not having a physical piece of media wasnt even discussed as a serious idea. Modems, were for business. The idea of streaming simple entertainment in 5 sec clips, let alone complete movies and tv shows would have literally been laughed out of the room in the 80s. So many of these international deals that Vince signed in the 80s for international distribution were very long term, sometimes as long as 30-50 year deals for the exclusive rights to distribute WWE product in countries and certain territories. So in many cases, Vince has had to send his lawyers out to renegotiate these deals because the WWE Network is a form a distribution and therefore WWE would be in violation of the contract if they were to release it.
Unfortunately, whatever country you are located in, you are bound by deals made in that country. There is a very easy way to get the WWE Network around the world. Like, its very easy and very possible and it doesnt take much effort to do it. However, even though you are paying WWE for the privilege to to access the network, you are in fact still pirating it because WWE does not have the right to distribute content in your country.
And now we wait for the “WWE has come to terms with the release of…” post…
The time is a ripe for an invasion angle where they introduce a new rich wrestler character (or bring back Ted DiBiase as the figurehead – Honourary CEO – of a new faction) who’s got the bankroll to be a real threat to The Administration. I mean, shoot, if WWE doesn’t play the hand they’ve been dealt they are really dropping in the ball.
They do that. It’s called “Superstars”.
Unless you meant the after show Dark matches. Which half the times end up just being wrestlers running around making >:( faces at each other.
Now I’m no Mathamagician but how do you gain 19 million in WWE network money, lose 13 million in PPV money and still not have an extra 6 million in the couch cushions?
Because those (WWE Network income and PPV buys) aren’t the only line items in the overall budget.
Sooo the PPV buys and failure to hit their goal with the network is more of a symptom of the entire business being in the dumps. I get it.
Here’s an idea to recoup those losses: make the WWE Network available to those outside of North America! You’ll literally triple your subscriber base! You fucking morons.
Bring The Network to South America!
OIBDA = Operating Income Before Debt and Amortization in case anyone was wondering. It’s a financial metric that essentially tells you how much the company is making doing the thing it’s supposed to do.