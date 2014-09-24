You Don’t Want To See Pre-WWE Lana In Her Lingerie Doing Splits On BET’s ‘The Game’ Do You?

I’m usually the Vintage guy so I don’t usually get to write about current WWE superstars too much, but if you follow me on Twitter then you’ll know my infatuation with Lana. Layla is 1A and Lana is 1B in all-time Diva crushes and #2 might as well be Papa Shango because it’s not even close. My enthusiasm for Lana has not gone unnoticed as one tweeter @MDepland was kind enough to pass this lovely footage along to me.

What we have here is pre-WWE Lana aka CJ Perry’s acting reel. Most of the clips are pretty innocuous, but one stands out: it’s Perry playing the role of groupie on BET’s The Game, doing splits in lingerie and I can’t feel my legs.

For those who don’t know, The Game is a show not about HHH. It’s actually about professional football players and it’s generally horrible. But it’s horrible in that way that when BET inevitably runs the marathon on Labor Day you’re stuck watching it for six hours straight until you’re obsessed with Brandy’s riveting turns as a stripper named Chardonnay. You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll say WHERE IS THE EPISODE WITH LANA BARELY WEARING CLOTHES?!

Actually, seeing the American accent is ruining it for me a bit. I like to pretend CJ Perry got abducted by the KGB and became Lana after intense brainwashing and leg-shining. That makes it all better.