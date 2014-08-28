WWE Legend Jake The Snake Roberts Has Been Hospitalized In Las Vegas

In a story originally broken on the Wrestling Rumors website, WWE legend Jake The Snake Roberts is rumoured to be unconscious in a Las Vegas hospital after passing out on a plane yesterday.

The Hall of Famer is apparently suffering from double pneumonia, and doctors have reportedly found a mass on Roberts’ brain. It’s important to note that all of this is currently unsubstantiated, although other more major outlets have picked up the story. We will, of course, keep you up to date as the story progresses. Hopefully this is indeed just a rumour and Jake is fine. If not, our thoughts go out to his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

**UPDATE**

Friend and mentor DDP has confirmed via Twitter that Jake is out of his coma, but remains in hospital: