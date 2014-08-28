WWE Legend Jake The Snake Roberts Has Been Hospitalized In Las Vegas

In a story originally broken on the Wrestling Rumors website, WWE legend Jake The Snake Roberts is rumoured to be unconscious in a Las Vegas hospital after passing out on a plane yesterday.
The Hall of Famer is apparently suffering from double pneumonia, and doctors have reportedly found a mass on Roberts’ brain. It’s important to note that all of this is currently unsubstantiated, although other more major outlets have picked up the story. We will, of course, keep you up to date as the story progresses. Hopefully this is indeed just a rumour and Jake is fine. If not, our thoughts go out to his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery.
**UPDATE**
Friend and mentor DDP has confirmed via Twitter that Jake is out of his coma, but remains in hospital:
DDP gave an update on his twitter page:
My brother @JakeSnakeDDT is currently hospitalized & undergoing care; latest info [buff.ly] Please keep Jake in your prayers
4:46 PM – 28 Aug 2014
—————————————————————
Just spoke to @JakeSnakeDDT ‘s girlfriend, Jake is now conscious but still fading in and out. Please keep the prayers coming.
5:07 PM – 28 Aug 2014
Anyone who has been following Jake throughout the years knows that he’s a fighter. He’s pulled through worse, he can make it through this too. Stay strong, Jake. All your fans are pulling for you.
He beat addiction, depression and cancer. Hopefully he can pull through this to enjoy more of his healthier life! So sad.
3 people serve as inspirations for my sobriety. Jake is one of them. This is devastating. Please, please live Jake.
