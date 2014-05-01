WWE Legends House And NXT Open Discussion Thread 5/1/14: IT’S ASHLEY, LOOK EVERYBODY IT’S ASHLEY

HAS EVERYONE MET ASHLEY? ASHLEY’S HERE!
Last week on WWE Legends House:
– The Legends played polo in golf carts
– Tony Atlas threatened to punch a hypothetical horse
– Ashley was introduced three additional times
– This group of old men still has no idea how to effectively prepare dinner
And here’s your non-spoiler list of matches for tonight’s NXT.
– No Disqualification Match: NXT Champion Adrian Neville vs. Brodus Clay
– Tyson Kidd vs. Bo Dallas
– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament: Natalya vs. Layla
– Adam Rose vs. Danny Burch
– Mojo Rawley vs. Oliver Grey
Quick, guess who wins those last two!
Last week’s live thread was a lot of fun, but we need more shares and participation if we’re gonna keep it going. If you can, do your part via social media and via sticking around to make jokes about Jim Duggan’s shitty phone.
Keeping it going with Superbrawl 97
When Brodus’s hair turns grey, he’s going to look a lot like Uncle Iroh
“Please don’t eat him”
Kinda dig Bodus’ new ‘do.
Eden Styles sounds like a 1940’s news reporter. It’s pretty great.
I think I like the new Neville Rocketeer shirt
Kind of wish Sami Zayn’s wasn’t sort of plain
Please tell me Adrian Neville’s teeth just sort of come out like Ed Helms and this goober from Planet Funk actually didn’t do it.
I’m guessing they got knocked out at some earlier point and Brodus knocked out a flipper.
Are Neville’s plastic leg things sanctioned? They seem a little hard
Granted, no harder than bone, but it still seems a little iffy
so Adrian english is just squidward?
Yes. Once seen, cannot be unseen. Though he seems more upbeat than Squidward.
Somebody apparently waxed the inside of Aiden English’s nipple guards.
Is it me, or do the black gloves and weird facial hair make Mojo look like a supervillain
Is Aiden English coming out to aid an english?
Im supposed to dislike Mojo Rawley right?
Good. Im sure there arent alot of things Im going to get about NXT right away, but that entrance was just awful. Not saying anything about the “match.”
at this point, yes
ADHD *clap clap clapclapclap* ADHD *clap clap clapclapclap*
Trying to figure out why Sasha vs. Bayley felt like a match between veterans, but Natalya vs. Layla felt like a match between rookies.
Cesakich is correct.
giving it your all vs. falling into a routine
Del Rey
I actually think I want the post raw dvd
Is Neville actually getting better at promos or am I going crazy
Nepotism sucks.
“…..the other reason I picked her is that Fox can execute a proper roll-up.”
Is it me, or do RAW/Smackdown guys end up killing the NXT crowd half the time
what the hell was that
My reaction to Layla walking backwards to the camera:
I wish Natalya would adopt “Brittany Fox Fangirl” as her gimmick, since she’s already properly dressed for it.
Natalya taunting us with a reference to NXT’s old theme song.
Wait… does this mean Summer gets her old music back? :o
Check out this awesome Maleficent gear THE BOSS is rocking:
I know her. I wrestled her once upon a dream.
So much cocaine.
I’m the be- baddest in the worrrrld!
Adam Rose didn’t give Danny Bursh a rose, so Danny had to leave.
Is that JoJo in the Exotic Express?
She must have gotten left behind on a RAW and the Exotic Express picked her up.
Danny Burch looks so sad
Future Danny Birch goes back in time to tell present Danny Birch he is being future endevored?
It’s amazing how that one tweak to rose’s song has ruined the whole thing for me
The West Ham Hammer? No wonder Danny Burch got relegated… I mean endeavored.
Can FullSail students intern on the Exotic Express for college credit? Is that for theater, communications, or hotel management?
“What do you get when 8 WWE legends live under one roof?” It’s just a house full of weird dads who’ve been punched too much. That’s it. done.
Scott Stanford!!!
No one cares, Brodus.
Sasha Banks is a really awesome wrestler. Theres no debate about it. Backstabber into crossface? Really cool
Oh no
This is going to end in Charlotte vs Natalya isnt it
If Natalya and Tyson Kidd end up becoming NXT champions I’m going to be extremely upset.
Don’t jinx it!
Backstabber? Sasha Banks is hispanic?
Her real last name is sort of Hispanic-sounding, but I’m pretty I remember hearing she was related to Snoop Dogg
I guess the two aren’t mutually-exclusive, though
That was a sweet sequence.
Does Sasha’s face remind anyone else of Danielle Rousseau’s daughter Alex from Lost?
Yeah, she’s one of the good grown-up child stars. Dang!
THATS Cynthia from Malcolm in the Middle?!?!?!?! Holy grown up Batman!!!
Her body too:
I can see it.
My parents’ couch when I was in high school had the same color scheme as Bayley’s gear.
Wait, Alexa Bliss is in the tournament. She adds another hat. Wrestler, Rosebud, RIng announcer, Tyler BReeze photo taker, HHH entrance girl…
Great Fairy from The Legend of Zelda…
Bayley is so damn awesome and this should be the finals of the tournament.
also, a billion +1’s to Bailey’s animu face on her intro…was that always there? I WANT TO TALK WITH HER ABOUT SAILOR MOON.
WHAT. WHY PICK ONE. LET’S HAVE A SLEEPOVER.
I would ask Sasha about that, her entire twitter background is Sailor Moon
one million +1’s to Charlotte’s Mean Girl’s shirt.