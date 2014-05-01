WWE Legends House And NXT Open Discussion Thread 5/1/14: IT’S ASHLEY, LOOK EVERYBODY IT’S ASHLEY

HAS EVERYONE MET ASHLEY? ASHLEY’S HERE!

Last week on WWE Legends House:

– The Legends played polo in golf carts

– Tony Atlas threatened to punch a hypothetical horse

– Ashley was introduced three additional times

– This group of old men still has no idea how to effectively prepare dinner

And here’s your non-spoiler list of matches for tonight’s NXT.

– No Disqualification Match: NXT Champion Adrian Neville vs. Brodus Clay

– Tyson Kidd vs. Bo Dallas

– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley

– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament: Natalya vs. Layla

– Adam Rose vs. Danny Burch

– Mojo Rawley vs. Oliver Grey

Quick, guess who wins those last two!

