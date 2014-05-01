WWE Legends House And NXT Open Discussion Thread 5/1/14: IT’S ASHLEY, LOOK EVERYBODY IT’S ASHLEY

05.01.14 154 Comments

HAS EVERYONE MET ASHLEY? ASHLEY’S HERE!

Last week on WWE Legends House:

– The Legends played polo in golf carts
– Tony Atlas threatened to punch a hypothetical horse
– Ashley was introduced three additional times
– This group of old men still has no idea how to effectively prepare dinner

And here’s your non-spoiler list of matches for tonight’s NXT.

– No Disqualification Match: NXT Champion Adrian Neville vs. Brodus Clay
– Tyson Kidd vs. Bo Dallas
– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament: Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament: Natalya vs. Layla
– Adam Rose vs. Danny Burch
– Mojo Rawley vs. Oliver Grey

Quick, guess who wins those last two!

Last week’s live thread was a lot of fun, but we need more shares and participation if we’re gonna keep it going. If you can, do your part via social media and via sticking around to make jokes about Jim Duggan’s shitty phone.

