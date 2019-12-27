Similar case to last time where AJ Styles Won it at a live event also at Madison Square Garden.

Title changes don’t happen often at WWE live events, but it looks like they wanted to make their return to Madison Square Garden memorable. Andrade was able to unseat United States Champion Rey Mysterio at Thursday night’s show to become the new United States Champion. Andrade got his feet up to block a frog splash and hit his Hammerlock DDT for the win.

This is Andrade’s first post-NXT WWE singles championship, having previously held the NXT Championship. Notably, the United States Championship also changed hands back at the July 7, 2017, Madison Square Garden live event when AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens. Mysterio had been U.S. Champ since pinning Styles back in November.

WWE says Andrade won the opportunity by winning a gauntlet match on Raw, but at the time, it didn’t appear the match had a finish. We guess Andrade won via ref stoppage, and they just didn’t say anything about it until now?

Hey, Andrade is United States Champion, we’ll take what we can get.