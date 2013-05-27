WWE Memorial Day Raw 5/27/13 Open Discussion Thread

Tonight, on an episode of WWE Raw most of you will skip:
There’s a new Paul Heyman Guy in town, and that means things are about to get very interesting. With Curtis Axel now taking up the legacy of his father and grandfather under Heyman’s guidance, the potential for chaos has never been higher. While Heyman stirs the pot, a new kind of madness has taken over Team Hell No, and John Cena faces a morbid WWE Title rematch clause thanks to Ryback’s challenge.
Here are five things to look forward to on a Memorial Day Raw you’ll surely appreciate – including the first-ever Raw Post-Show, honoring Bret “Hit Man” Hart, exclusively on WWE App!
Our five-point preview:
1. The WWE.com headline is CAN AXEL KEEP ROLLING? Because, you know, having an established superstar call you a baby, slap you in the face so hard you can’t get up and defend yourself, dominate you in a match when he’s got a concussion or food poisoning or whatever and then only lost to you via technicality with it only being announced on the website is the start of a “roll.”
2. Tonight is A NEW WAY TO HONOR BRET HART via the WWE App, A New Way To Watch Television. Hopefully this will be a straight-up honoring of Bret, and not involve Curt/Curtis Axel wandering out, getting punched in the face, then running to Rajah WWF to report that he got a win over Bret Hart.
3. When Antonio Cesaro is taken off his feet with an RKO tonight, just before he hits the ground, I want you to imagine how much better off you’d be floating in somebody’s pool.
4. The Shield will use the DAMNED NUMBERS GAME to get another win in six-man tag action. We call it “the damned numbers game” because when you’re in a six-man tag, you’re supposed to stand with your hands behind your back and do nothing until you’re tagged in, or it’s “opportunistic.”
5. Paul Heyman is on the Highlight Reel tonight, so expect lots of jokes about how Chris Jericho thinks Curtis Axel’s name is Axel Foley, Demolition Axel, Fartis Axel and whatever else he can come up with.
We want to hear your comments during the show! I’ll put the top ten in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Raw report, so if you see a comment you like, reply to it with a +1. That’ll toss it into the pool for consideration.
Enjoy the show and/or the hot dogs, everybody.
I hope the title of today’s Best and Worst is “We All Forgot About Curtis Axel”
Who?
Of course the minute I turned off the show last night I missed Bray Wyatt — I am so happy that they’re bringing the whole Family in at the same time, watching Luke Harper kill the Usos for the next six months will be amazing
Couldn’t help but think of Brandon when I saw the segment with Damien Sandow and Sheamus on Smackdown (which I was late watching). [www.youtube.com] Can’e believe Sheamus is the face here, got outsmarted so tries to kick Sandow in the face, Sandow is too clever for that and simply get out of the way because he knows that’s the kind of shit Sheamus would pull. Next minute Sheamus says that “What goes up must come down” is Newton’s Law then throws an innocent Matt Striker at Sandow…cue music and chest beating.
On this episode of Scooby-Do, the gang investigates a haunted ambulance scaring the WWE Uniiverse with the thought of a possible of a Scott Steiner return.
I think it’s important that we note that John Cena started the show making fun of Ryback’s thought process, with something along the lines of “rrah, I deserve to be WWE champion, rrah Ambulance match, OooH! Pretty lights.”
How’s that pretty-lights-induced count out treating you, John?
I’m gonna take a forget-me-now.
What a stupid finish to the tag title match.
Congratulations Curtis Axel entrance theme, you are now the worst thing in music associated with the word Axel.
Come on Kofi, win your belt back for Ghana in front of the proud Americans in Calgary!
I kept hoping Pat Patterson would go rogue and complain that Lawler didn’t have a heart attack on Bret Hart night as well.
Just finished watching on the DVR (was finishing up season 4 of arrested development before monday so I could re-enter the internet) and it may be the fast forward talking, but that episode felt weirdly paced, Anyhow,interested in the reasoning behind jericho-punk, psyched for Axel, more psyched for Ambrose, even more psyched for the re-dragon-ification of D-Bry that’s going on, and most psyched that Bray Wyatt and the giant swamp rape twins are about to get creepy on the main roster. Weird episode, but happy with the results.
I missed the Wyatt video because i had to fast forward through Divas and Orton/Shamus. :( And I deleted already.
That last little bit with McMahon and HBK got a little awkward. Poor Bret never recovered from the stroke.
That was a nice tribute for a kickass legend.
Mcmahon is right about the shithole known as Calgary.
Welp, I just got the new Alice in Chains album to help erase the memory of what was already a forgettable Raw. Have a good night, kiddos!
Pat Patterson! . . . . And Hart makes a gay joke. C’mon, you’re better than this Bret.
Hey, y’know, it’s “hilarious” how Pat Patterson’s gay. Important wwe stuff here lol
Hey, it’s the real Chris Jericho. Why can’t be like this on Raw anymore? . . .It’s HBK. Cause when I think tributes to Bret, I think “you gotta have HBK”
This place has got old man stink!
Curtis Axel’s that guy at a party who just keeps saying “second comes right after first” so people know he’s there.
Can they just fire creative and make Michael Hayes head of RAW.
And it worked didn’t it. Mark Henry is finally the character Hayes always dreamed he would be.
Oh shut up. That was some blown out of proportion shit.
You… don’t like Mark Henry, do you?
Whoa, Bret Hart’s daughter Beans is all grown up and looking very good.
Nah, it’s her nickname. I have no idea what her name is. I do know he has a son named Blade, who was a pretty decent hockey goalie.
Haha, his daughter names is Beans?
She sure is
I love that Scott Steiner is trending on Twitter lol
So I saw something after the divas match, that I can’t quite recall, that made me pass out. I just woke up and my pants are stuck to my leg. What happened?
No. But isn’t everyone within striking distance of Jerry Lawler?
Are you a 13 year old teenage girl and within striking distance of Jerry Lawler?
I am intrigued with #EaterOfWorlds.
I am also sad because there’s a stupid Sheamus/Lawler/Cool Dad joke out of that.
Curtis Axel, the Milhouse of the Heyman guys.
Anyone watching the Bret Hart tribute right now?
Today is Bret Hitman Hart day, you guys. Take THAT, Memorial Day.
Yup, I’m watching it.
LOL @ Lawler not being able to pronounce Naheed Nenshi and just says “Calgary’s Mayor.”
Odds on Triple H breaking up Bret Hart appreciation night with a pedigree?
I have a Man of Steel in my pants right now.
I think Ryback pulled a Merle from Walking Dead.
15 Stages of Hell match? When did Cena join the Dungeon of Doom?
I can see it now.
Axel: “…Husk–”
Wyatt: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA *dancing STO* HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA”
Creative Writer A: “What’s the best way to repackage McGillicutty?”
Creative Writer 2: What if we name him Curtis Axel after his father and grandfather.
CWA: Sounds great. But how do we give him a push?
CW2: What if we have him get humiliated and beat down by HHH then win a main even by count out?
CWA: Sounds like a good start, but how would we follow up on that?
CW2: We could have John Cena beat him into oblivion, get distracted by Ryback, forget he’s in a match and get counted out.
CWA: Genius!
Curtis Axel: Benefactor of the WWE’s ADD
I am a Curtis Axel fan, I celebrate his entire catalogue.
tomorrows best/worst will be blah blah blah, bray wyatt, blah blah blah
No, it will be blah blah AMBROSE, SHIELD, HELL NO, blah blah blah blah blah BRAY WYATT!!!!!!, blah blah blah *wanking motion*
If Michael Shannon scares the shit out of me reading some sorority girl’s e-mail think about how terrifying he’ll be playing General Zod.
Seeing Man Of Steel on Wednesday. I’ll come back and ruin it for you. :)
Can’t wait for The Iceman either.
I get goosebumps thinking about him saying.
“Son of Jor-El, Kneel before Zod!”
i want to go to there
Kneel before Zod.
Guess the whiteboard said “GIMMICK – only wins by countout”
So tomorrow we’ll all be reading “Best And Worst of Raw: We All Forgot About Curtis Axel” right?
Cutis Axel is so over right now.
When I play with my mum’s dog and pretend to throw the ball but down, I feel a little guilty. I bet that’s how The Ryback feels right now.
Calling it now: Axel-Taker at Mania. Axel ends Streak due to giving Taker’s limo driver the wrong directions.
SUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMANSUPERMAN
I REALLY hope they start up the DC movie universe on June 14. Can’t keep falling behind when Marvel is pushing full steam ahead.
And I’m not talking about John Cena.
That was one of those Google self-driving ambulances
This may be the least push-y push in the history of ever. I’ve never seen anyone they’re actually pushing be such an afterthought.
A win’s a win. Dumb Cena.
“We all forgot about Curtis Axel.” -Cole
Cena’s laughing and clapping.
Because looking weak is for chumps. [/HHHSchool]
“We all forgot about Curtis Axel.”