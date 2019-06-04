Mickie James Reportedly Out Of Action With A Knee Injury

06.04.19 2 hours ago

WWE

Mickie James is reportedly the latest WWE Superstar to suffer an injury that will keep her out of the ring. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Smackdown Live performer injured her knee on Saturday night but was “listed to wrestle [on Sunday] in College Station, TX. She was replaced in the match by Zelina Vega and her injury was listed in the company’s new injury report.”

There’s no word yet on how severe this injury might be. The closest James has come to talking about it at the time of publication is an Instagram story that showed her going to get an MRI with the caption, “Well… let’s see how this goes…” accompanied by negative emojis.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSMICKIE JAMESWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.04.19 3 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.03.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.03.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.28.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.27.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP