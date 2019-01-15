WWE Raw Results 1/14/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 14, 2019. The show featured Braun Strowman getting removed from the WWE Universal title match, a new No. 1 contender being named, Nikki Cross making her main roster debut and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— Monday Night Raw opened with Braun Strowman talking up winning the WWE Universal title at the Royal Rumble. Baron Corbin interrupted him and Strowman ran him off. Strowman chased Corbin backstage, where Elias told him he was hiding in a limo. Strowman ripped off the limo door to find Vince McMahon.

Vince fined Strowman $100,000 on the spot for damaging his vehicle, and Strowman yelled that the limo isn’t worth that much. McMahon upped the punishment for Strowman, pulling him from his Royal Rumble championship match against Brock Lesnar. Strowman responded by flipping McMahon’s limo.

1. Sasha Banks and Ronda Rousey defeated Tamina and Nia Jax. Banks tapped out Tamina with the Bank Statement. After the match, Rousey and Banks had issues over who the best in WWE is. As Banks walked back up the entrance ramp, she flashed the Four Horsewomen sign to Rousey.

— Jerry “The King” Lawler was shown backstage leaving Vince McMahon’s office.

— Bayley and Natalya bickered about the Rousey-Banks issue when the Riott Squad challenged them to find a third partner and face them in a 6-woman tag.

2. The Revival defeated Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Kalisto). Scott Dawson dropped Metalik with a DDT before covering him for the pinfall victory. Metalik got his foot on the rope, but Dash Wilder knocked it off before the referee could see it.

— During the match, EC3 showed up backstage as one of the many stars vying for a shot at Lesnar’s title.

— Vince McMahon hit the ring and before he could speak, John Cena interrupted him. Cena said he deserves a shot at Lesnar because he has ruthless aggression. Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin both came out and said they deserved a title match as well. Finn Bálor came to the ring and said Vince never believed in him, but the WWE Universe does. The four men then brawled, and McIntyre was the lone man standing. McMahon announced a Fatal 4-Way match for the No. 1 contender spot later in the evening.

— Backstage Jinder Mahal requested his inclusion in the Fatal 4-Way later in the evening, and McMahon told him to pick one of the four men in the main event, and if he beats them, he takes their place in the match. Mahal chose Bálor.