WWE Raw Results 1/21/19

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 21, 2019. The go-home show from the last Raw before the Royal Rumble featured Alexa Bliss announcing her return to the ring, Bobby Lashley posing and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman came down the ring, and Heyman recapped last week’s events, where Finn Bálor pinned John Cena and Cena in turn said he believes in Bálor. Vince McMahon interrupted Heyman and compared Bálor-Lesnar to David and Goliath. Braun Strowman came out and told Lesnar if he still has the belt after Sunday, he’ll be waiting to tear him apart. Bálor then came to the ring and said he knows McMahon doesn’t believe in him, but he believes in his ability to beat Lesnar. Before he could leave the ring, McMahon announced Bálor would take on Strowman next.

1. Finn Bálor defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification. Lesnar F-5’d Bálor after he hit the Coup de Grâce on Strowman.

— Bobby Lashley celebrated winning the Intercontinental championship by posing. Apollo Crews broke up the celebration by challenging Lashley to a match. Lio Rush said he isn’t in Lashley’s league, but said if he could beat the champ in a pose off, they might give him a match. Lashley attacked Crews, but he reversed the champ and tossed him out of the ring. Rush then tried to hit Crews, but Crews picked him up and threw him out of the ring onto Lashley.