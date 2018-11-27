WWE Raw Results 11/26/18

WWE

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 26, 2018. The show featured an Intercontinental Championship Open Challenge, Bobby Roode's robe in a toilet and more.

WWE Raw Results:

— Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre talked up their beating of Braun Strowman last week. Corbin sent a camera crew to Alabama, where Strowman cut a promo on the trio. Corbin announced that Strowman would be able to return at TLC before the lights cut out. When they came back on, Elias was on stage with his guitar. He said Corbin is a terrible GM and called out “Bobby Trashley.”

1. Bobby Lashley defeated Elias. Midway through the match, Corbin announced the bout was a no-disqualification match after Lio Rush pulled the referee out of the ring during an Elias pin attempt. Corbin, Lashley and McIntyre beat down Elias with a chair before Lashley hit the spear on the outside. Lashley rolled Elias into the ring and posed while pinning him with his knee.