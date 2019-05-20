WWE Money In The Bank 2019 Results

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.19.19

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Money in the Bank 2019 results. The show featured two Money in the Bank ladder matches, as well as Universal, WWE, and both Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championship matches. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Money in the Bank column.

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Kickoff Show Results:

1. The Usos defeated Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan. The Usos won with a double top rope splash, the “Double Uce,” on Bryan.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSMONEY IN THE BANKWWEWWE MONEY IN THE BANKWWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2019WWE PPV RESULTS
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 7 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP