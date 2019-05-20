WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Money in the Bank 2019 results. The show featured two Money in the Bank ladder matches, as well as Universal, WWE, and both Smackdown and Raw Women’s Championship matches. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Money in the Bank column.

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Kickoff Show Results:

1. The Usos defeated Smackdown Tag Team Champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan. The Usos won with a double top rope splash, the “Double Uce,” on Bryan.