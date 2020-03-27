It’s been a surprisingly busy time lately for pro wrestlers working on movies. CM Punk just finished shooting a new horror movie with Barbara Crampton; the wrestling-themed horror film Powerbomb (starring Matt Cross and Britt Baker) drops on VOD platforms April 14; and we also got a trailer for a new wrestling-themed animated film featuring the voices of Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch, among others.
Now, Netflix is tossing their hat in the ring with the release of The Main Event on April 10. The WWE Studios movie, originally announced last summer, dropped its trailer today. The plot of the family film is as follows:
When 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr) discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength, he uses it to enter a WWE competition. With the support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will do whatever it takes to achieve his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. Can one kid win it all, in the face of epic challengers in the ring? Directed by Jay Karas, THE MAIN EVENT co-stars Adam Pally, Ken Marino, and features WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz and Sheamus.
In addition to the Superstars named above, other WWE talent featured in The Main Event includes Otis of Heavy Machinery, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee, WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix, Mia Yim, Corey Graves, Renee Young and 6’9″ NXT prospect Babatunde as the film’s big baddie, Samson. Check out the trailer:
So if you’re in danger of running out of wrestling-related content as your quarantine continues, fear not: In just a few weeks, you’ll get to watch a movie starring Pam from Martin, a dude who likes to dip his balls in things and a guy from Sonic The Hedgehog in which an 11-year-old emasculates grown men in a wrestling ring. That could never happen in real life, right?