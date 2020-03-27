It’s been a surprisingly busy time lately for pro wrestlers working on movies. CM Punk just finished shooting a new horror movie with Barbara Crampton; the wrestling-themed horror film Powerbomb (starring Matt Cross and Britt Baker) drops on VOD platforms April 14; and we also got a trailer for a new wrestling-themed animated film featuring the voices of Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch, among others.

Now, Netflix is tossing their hat in the ring with the release of The Main Event on April 10. The WWE Studios movie, originally announced last summer, dropped its trailer today. The plot of the family film is as follows: