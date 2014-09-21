WWE Night Of Champions 2014 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Night Of Champions 2014 airs this Sunday night, September 21, 2014, live on WWE Network. Like always, the funniest fans on the Internet will be here all night long making jokes, following the action and telling you what you need to know about what goes down. And yeah, the numbers are dwindling because watching the last few months of WWE has been a drag, but who knows? Maybe this is where they turn the corner.
Here’s your complete WWE Night Of Champions 2014 card:
1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. John Cena
2. WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs. Cesaro
3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Miz
4. Triple Threat Match for the Divas Championship: Paige (c) vs. AJ Lee vs. Nikki Bella
5. Mark Henry vs. Rusev
6. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Gold and Stardust
7. Chris Jericho vs. Randy Orton
8. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins
We’ve got full predictions for the event here.
As always, 10 of the best comments of the night will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Night Of Champions 2014 column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, everybody, and don’t riot too much if Cena wins.
At least with Reigns off the PPV, we only had to watch 1 Cena match.
I completely get the logic of what Rollins did:
– Let them beat the shit out of each other
– When one of them is about to win, beat him with the briefcase
– Take out the other one and cash in
– PROFIT!!!
So that part doesn’t piss me off. What does piss me off is Cena no-selling the briefcase attack and stopping the cash in. Rollins taking the belt from Lesnar makes everything WAY more interesting. Cena stopping the cash in puts everything back to square one, which is the last thing they needed when they’re apparently hemorrhaging money.
I understand that a DQ could be seen as making Lesnar look weak, but I don’t think it does because 1) he took 4 AAs (I know they’re overglorified Fireman’s Carries, but they’ve been making that the super ultra kill opponent move forever, so him taking 4 of them is a big deal, I think) and 2) Rollins didn’t cause the DQ for Brock’s sake, he did it for his own motivations. I think that’s a big difference. If it was Heyman interfering, then, yea, I’m with everyone else today in completely FUCK THIS SHIT rage. However, Rollins interference was not for Brock’s sake, and therefore, changes it some for me.
Post-show interview:
“Dean, how did you know Seth had an open challenge tonight?”
*blinks while twitching slightly* “… What challenge?”
So tonight on RAW Big Show is gonna divorce Mark Henry?
Man. Some of you guys are way too mad at this. The ending is fine. You’re only mad because it wasnt a full match but up until then Brock was shrugging off everything Cena gave him with Brock barely getting to a two count. Cena is mad at Seth and that adds something. Plus Ambrose is there.
We really should be mad at the Rusev thing. And Jerichos jump into Ortons arms.
So, when does Cena start his “American Patriot” gimmick to go up against Rusev?
I mean it. And it can’t be half-assed either. If Rusev can deal with the “Real American”, Cena should be decked out in an Uncle Sam costume, with Kurt Angle-esque fireworks, cheerleaders in red, white and blue, a Titantron with bald eagles, barbeques and shots of D.C., a new rap song about how he loves this country even more than the WWE, to the tune of America the Beautiful, and some schmaltzy crap about how he can forget all about Lesnar because the rooskies are ruining this country and putting his fellow patriots to shame. Hustle. Loyalty. Respect. AMERICA!
And then Rusev beats him in a three minute squash match with Cena tapping out to the Accolade. At least it would make up for this fucking abortion of a PPV that we just watched!
I’m down with Cena reenacting Apollo Creed’s entrance from Rocky IV
Logic hole: why wouldn’t Rollins just wait for Lesnar to tap or at least pass out from the STF? Seems like waiting til one guy was completely out would have been smarter?
Some architect. I wouldn’t let him build a doghouse for Old Yeller’s corpse.
Kayfabe musings: It especially doesn’t make sense because why would he want to pin Lesnar? That would guarantee a one-on-one rematch and Rollins, while cocky, can’t think he has a better shot against Brock than Cena. His best bet was to wait until Brock tapped, then waylay Cena with the briefcase. Brock & Heyman might have even helped him on the assumption that it would be easier to get the belt back from Rollins.
It was completely illogical.
Because he’d be cashing in on the fresher of the two.
Gorilla logic.
We need to accept that as long as John Cena is an active competitor, nothing will change. He’s bigger than wrestling. Yet unlike other men who have stood in his place, he has no worldly ambitions.
He doesn’t want a Hollywood movie career. He doesn’t want to try his hand at other sports. He used to like rapping but isn’t that into it anymore. He doesn’t want to tell new stories or innovate new styles. He doesn’t want to put over new talent. He doesn’t want a family. He just wants to be John Cena. Then. Now. Forever.
And as long as women and children keep buying his merch, and as long as he keeps his private life clean, and as long as he does Make A Wish and otherwise serves as a model ambassador for the company…nothing can change.
Bryan’s body failed him. Punk’s heart wasn’t in it. Cena has no such weaknesses. Due to his unique talents, he is the living, breathing embodiment of professional wrestling today. He gets to call the shots. This WWE is John Cena’s vision even more so than Vince McMahon’s, and it can’t change until he does.
This is Vince’s doing more than Cena’s. Cena isn’t the Booker.
Take that monologue, wrap some beer star people around it, and you have yourself season 2 of True Detective.
-1, but only because your harsh truth is worse than gazing upon Ctulhu.
Maybe this season the gang will go to Hawaii for some wacky schenanigans
I just watched the Scrubs episode where they all go to Hawaii…
neh-neh-neh-neh-neh-
Guys, guys, guys! This isn’t repetitive! All that other stuff happened LAST season, remember?
The setup for the RKO took so long I was waiting for Jericho to do the shoulder shrug before leaping into Randy’s loving arms.
Had he done so, I would have been willing to forgive any future transgressions.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
+1 for this whole thing
What exactly is the good and moral lesson kids are supposed to learn from this, Cena?!?
I missed the Wyatt’s too , those dirty bearded bastards bring me such delight
On a side note, Adam Rose and Emma are absolutely delightful and entertaining on “WWE Countdown”
I don’t want to pile on, but, you guys, the Wyatts were completely absent. THE WYATTS.
All I know is that the Divas thing put me to sleep and then all Hell broke loose.
Thank you for being my only hope for entertaining wrestling now, NXT.
One of Paul Bearer’s kids passed away
Damn
Damn, that sucks.
The only-or-at-least-best way a Lesnar-Authority feud works (assuming Brock cares at all about the minor indignity of an unsuccessful cash-in attempt) is if he works one or more times a week.
Is that going to happen?
I swear if WWE does this 13 or 14 more times, I’m outta here!
+1
+1
+1 for the Baseketball line
+1
+1
+1
Supercard Sidebar: Rank 4,002. Ravishing Rick Rude as my first UR. Pushing hard for 2500+ before sleep
Holding out for Legendary D-Lo.
Saw that people in the 3500-2500 range have about 1000+ more points than me. Gonna hope to fall back in rank to get the pair of UR Lesnar cards.
If I fall back to the 2 UR Lesnar’s, I’ll be happy. But I want a pair so I’m pushing for below 2500
You just gotta play that in class then man. You can get like four matches in roughly a minute
Way more. Plus 3 hours of class tomorrow
Going to bed is going to at least drop you 1,000 if not more
I’m pushing super hard. Under 3600
You are flying. I just went past 10,000 and hope to hit 5,500 by the end of the timer tomorrow but if not, I will be fine with two UR Brock’s
Damn, good luck. I’m way behind
If, during Steve Austin’s run, his title matches were fifteen minutes of beatdowns peppered by the occasional Stunner, I don’t think there’d be a Night of Champions for people to bitch about.
Stone Cold lost outright and took it like a man.
[www.wrestleenigma.com]
A clean Lesnar win wasn’t going to happen here. It just wasn’t. It had to have either some interference or other such tomfoolery to set up Cena’s holding pattern feuds until the next major ppv. My bet is on Rollins v. Cena for the briefcase at HIAC, with the interference win to Rollins setting up Cena/Rusev, or Cena winning and announcing his cash-in will be at Mania.
Cena-Rusev is probably getting saved for Mania. Big Show pretending to be patriotic would make sense as the next feud. He’s been tagging with Henry lately anyway.
You’re right. Why would Vince McMahon ever acknowledge that a guy who beat Randy Couture, Shane Carwin, and Frank Mir could ever beat his golden boy twice in pretend fights. I’m serious, we were fools to think anything would ever change. No wonder Punk left.
Nah, they have to do Ambrose/Rollins inside the Cell, don’t they? I think we’re getting Cena/Brock again. I just hope Brock keeps the title.
Holy shit, Aubrey is saying that Cena didn’t bury the Wyatt Family after Summerslam. Yeah, that’s why I never listen to Straight Shoot.
I don’t care about his opinion, I just enjoy hearing people enjoying wrestling and it helps me process my own thoughts
At least Brandon likes him. That’s one positive attribrute.
Dude seriously has no freaking clue.
@jalora
Ho-lee shit.
He also said Roger Goodell was doing an okay job.
I just realized – John Cena continued his run of disappointing title match victories at Night of Champions!
+1
So say this all leads to Brock going over clean again on Cena at HIAC, does he go away until…WM? Maybe bring back a traditional Survivor Series match to main event that? Elimination Chamber for the IC title?
Lesnar supposedly has a new deal where WWE can bring him in as needed, so I don’t think he goes away completely.
Seeing him in the Elimination Chamber would be a blast though now that you mention it.
Look, I have not seen one person say they wanted a repeat of Summerslam. Not one. Can people please please please stop saying, “You guys wanted the same thing?”
No. No one did. That is not the complaint at all.
“What Should Happen: Honestly? A repeat of SummerSlam.”
-Brandon Stroud
“I’d love to see Lesnar beat Cena like at Summerslam and make him tap this time.”
-David D.
“If anything, Lesnar should truck Cena even more ferociously this time around. Just smash his face into a jelly and throw Jorts Jefferson into the trash.”
-Jessica Hudnall
EAT. WATCH CENA VS LESNAR. SLEEP. REPEAT.
UnderTaker is rolling rolling rolling over in his grave because of that finish.
Come back, I wanna give you this +1.
. . . I’ll show myself out.
Or Michelle was feisty tonight.
So.. what PPV looms over the next Network renewal date, if there even is one? The Rumble? Mania?
It’s unclear at this point whether we’ll even get EC or Wrestlemania for free. They keep saying “through the Royal Rumble” for $9.99, which made sense a month ago when 6 months from then was the Rumble, but now that EC is obviously within the 6 month window, it’s concerning to me that they keep saying “You get every PPV through the Rumble for free”.
Well, going by the recent shows, those will be the only decent events we get.
I think it’s either the Rumble or Elimination Chamber.
As someone who always complains about two things:
1) The WWE is constantly repeating stuff
2) The divas don’t get enough time to have a solid match
I liked this PPV. Whether or not it was a symptom of Reigns being out the Divas given time and usin that time well was great. As far as the finish, why would we want to see a repeat of SS? The consistant theme of WWE for ages has been; if it works, repeat it 50 times. To see someone, especially Cena, learn from the past and come out stronger for it is great. Lesnar’s already looks super, what’s the point of making him look more super-duper? The idea of a Rollins-Cena feud scares me, but as far as tonight goes, I have no complaints as far as that match is concerned.
It was a damn good match minus the terrible finish.
Whatever, at least you liked it. (not snarky, this isn’t totally garbage if someone liked it)
Progressing is probably a better word than learning. In the first match, Cena got caught off guard and demolished by a man-beast. After stewing on that for a month you expect an increase in the level of intensity and that’s what we got. Compare it to the other matches during the night. Sheamus v Cesaro was solid, but we’ve seen that match before and you could pretty much predict how it would play out, the same can be said for Orton-Jericho. That wasn’t the case for the Cena match or the divas match, thus my satisfaction with them both.
What learning? He just no-sold where he didn’t at SummerSlam. He didn’t learn shit. He just got booked better.
WWE, thy name is Holding Pattern.
If Brock won clean tonight, then what? He was penciled in to fight Big Show next, you wanna see two-three months of that?
I want to watch Brock murder anyone, especially John Cena, more than once.
Then make a new top guy instead of this useless jerking off
@Johnny Slider If you want to watch Brock murder Big Show just pull up the Rumble from this year.
@Reverend Cesaro is a heel, Sheamus is pale white Cena, Rusev will be fed to Cena the night after Brock destroys him in HIAC because John will be at his “lowest point” so he’ll need some fresh face to destroy.
Plain and simple, you don’t have enough top guys to make this different right now. Your #1b & #1c babyfaces are on the shelf, they won’t sacrifices Sheamus to this, Rollins and Ambrose are tied up for the rest of the year somehow, Jericho is gone, and the Big Show would be such a tough sell.
Brock has the belt still and is going to hopefully repeat his performance in HIAC from when he fought Taker and this will all iron itself out.
Yes. 2-3 months of Brock murdering people in good matches. Cesaro, Sheamus, Rusev, whoever
Brock murdering Big Show? Yeah!
Sure, they might make it fun. I just want DIFFERENT. I want different so fucking bad that I can’t even comprehend how people are okay with this ending.
Literally everything that has happened between Cena and Heyman the last night was totally meaningless.
John Cena never changes. Nothing that happens to him matters. Nothing matters.
It is BORING.
They make it so nothing ever happens, and nothing ever matters, and nothing ever changes.
NXT forever.
We agree there Stu. I am not renewing. I am not tuning in tomorrow night either.
I am sick of being disappointed. I’m sick of the same old shit. I am tired of being Charlie trying to kick the football.
Obviously they aren’t ever changing anything. So I am changing my viewing habits.
They are never, ever, ever gonna change Cena and we all just need to realize that and either move on or stop watching. They’ve been presented with chances to do that many times and they refuse. Let’s just move on from it.
Yes. For me it’s not about Lesnar. It’s about Cena. Nothing changed. They are presented with the biggest opportunity to do something interesting with him and they have farted it away since Summerslam.
Also don’t forget Straight Shoot: [www.youtube.com]
Okay, I didn’t forget it. Not gonna listen to it, but I didn’t forget it.
I believe this is everyone’s opinion of the Main Event’s ending:
[i.imgur.com]
Hey where were you the whole time
I think what people have to realize is the Lesnar-Cena story isn’t over yet. HIAC will be the pay off, and based off what Brock has done in there before, I think everyone will get what they want.
I can’t understand how some of you guys could like that. It’s the opposite of progressing story. Not one part of the Cena-Lesnar story is more interesting than before.
I just don’t see an angle for either of them to care at all about the Authority. Far as Heyman’s concerned, his man beat both Cena and the Authority in the same match.
@BigJohn Brock wouldn’t, but you can bet Paul Heyman expects his deals to be honored.
Yes Rollins winning would be SOMETHING but it’s just a pile of nothing.
Why does the belt off Cena matter? And what about the finish suggests anything about where this is going? It was just Cena “won” but he didn’t, and he did it without changing or being dark or doing anything. He didn’t even really DIG DEEP he just decided to hit multiple wrestling moves and try to win like he always does.
It might have been had Rollins actually cashed in and won. Instead it’s just more flimsy motivation. Why would Brock, of all people, stand on blustering how-dare-you BS without actually losing the title?
For two reasons. One it keeps the belt off Cena and two it adds Rollins into the mix, which it should given the MITB contract. It’s not so much I like it as I can see where it will move beyond here with a few different possibilities.
Because the story isn’t Lesnar/Cena anymore.
It’s Lesnar vs The Authority. Heyman told them this was a dangerous plan. now they are about to find out why.
I don’t have anything to add to the actual conversation, but I found this gif and it made me think of bayley and that made me happy.
Thank you. The only this could be better is if it was Groot.
@Redshirt I was wondering what your angle was.
*I meant “go to Raw”
Bayley should not main event Raw. If she does, we should hire Liam Neeson to rescue her.
Sorry it took me like six tries to post the damn thing. I wish there was a freakin edit button.
Suddenly I am not so mad.
FUCK!
Goddammit I’m just gonna post the link:
[38.media.tumblr.com]
Goddammit. Here it is again. Sorry:
Find it again. I need it!
Well, since Reigns is broken for the next few months, might as well have Cena feud with Rollins. Wait, Ambrose came back? Let’s do that instead!
Honestly, at this point, I’m not mad. I’m just bored. I went into tonight thinking, well, Reigns’ injury means they will have to be a bit more resourceful and, I don’t know, Creative. I was wrong. And I lied. I am mad. I’m mad I watched this instead of more Nitro.
Same way. Instead of focusing on improving the product, they focus on the price tag. Give me something interesting to watch and I’m all in. I want to like it, I want to enjoy it but I don’t know how you fail on such a colossal level. You had a chance to create new stars but the only ones you did a good job with are The Shield and why was that…oh yeah, you let them beat some big dogs. Wyatts, Cesaro, Zayn hanging in NXT instead of on the main roster, Big E…heck, we want Zayn to stay in NXT so they don’t ruin him. Picture saying that in baseball, “oh, he should stay in AAA, because the Red Sox will just have him riding pine”.
I didn’t renew after summerslam, and judging by the comments here, I just found a $10 bill on the ground
The NXT PPVs are pretty much worth the price by themselves.
Yep, there are other ways to watch NXT, use ’em. If you want to give money to Zayn and Breeze and such, use your 10 to buy their shirts.
After the screwy finish, you just know they’re getting Foley on the phone to set a rematch inside Hell in a Cell.
Cena and Lesnar are definitely having a match at HIAC. And there, Brock will win clean. This is the brightest timeline
This is the only reason I’d be okay with NOC tonight.
Also, one thing everyone is forgetting is that there’s 5 weeks of TV between now and MITB. There has to be something for Cena to do while the champ isn’t there. Unfortunately he’s going to steamroll through what’s left of the shield for the majority of the time
It’s more than six months before MITB.
Well, that happened. Passable PPV, I guess, but good fun on here. Take it easy guys, see you on Best & Worst.
I did not watch the PPV and was just following along here, and the ending to Cena-Lesnar makes me want to flip a billion desks, but guys. Have hope. For tomorrow, the New Generation is here to save us all.
[twitter.com]
whoa let me get this clear
people can have differing opinions?
@Redshirt No, no! The Open Discussion Thread is not disbanding!
Oh my God. The Open Discussion Thread is disbanding!
[moretalk.files.wordpress.com]
I disagree
Is anyone saying they wanted or expected a total squash like last time? Is that what some of us are upset about in your brains?
Keep setting up those strawmen guys! And you keep knocking them down!
Night of Champions. And Orton. And Jericho. And Henry. And Rusev.