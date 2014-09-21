WWE Night Of Champions 2014 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Night Of Champions 2014 airs this Sunday night, September 21, 2014, live on WWE Network. Like always, the funniest fans on the Internet will be here all night long making jokes, following the action and telling you what you need to know about what goes down. And yeah, the numbers are dwindling because watching the last few months of WWE has been a drag, but who knows? Maybe this is where they turn the corner.

Here’s your complete WWE Night Of Champions 2014 card:

1. WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. John Cena 2. WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus (c) vs. Cesaro 3. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Miz 4. Triple Threat Match for the Divas Championship: Paige (c) vs. AJ Lee vs. Nikki Bella 5. Mark Henry vs. Rusev 6. WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. Gold and Stardust 7. Chris Jericho vs. Randy Orton 8. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins

As always, 10 of the best comments of the night will be featured in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Night Of Champions 2014 column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Enjoy the show, everybody, and don’t riot too much if Cena wins.