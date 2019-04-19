WWE

Nikki Cross and Shelton Benjamin are two talented wrestlers who have been used sparingly on WWE TV this year. In 2019, Benjamin’s non-house show appearances have been the Royal Rumble, a match with Seth Rollins on Raw in March, that eighteen-person mixed tag match on Smackdown at the beginning of April, and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. After being advertised as one of six impending NXT call-ups in late 2018, Cross appeared on an episode of Raw in January, the Royal Rumble, two episodes of Raw in February, the giant mixed tag, and the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

Cross, who has a new YouTube channel, is making the most of what televised WWE appearances she has, including her attempt to play with Benjamin when that giant mixed tag broke down into an inter-gender free-for-all.

This Tasmanian Devil woman should not be allowed to be around normal people. @NikkiCrossWWE stay away from me, stay far far away from me https://t.co/Zfv7ykFa2L — Shelton J. Benjamin (@Sheltyb803) April 3, 2019

You can watch her continue to haunt and freak out Benjamin in the below video uploaded earlier today and it’s pretty great.