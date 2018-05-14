The Best And Worst Of WWF In Your House: No Way Out Of Texas

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Kane crafted a Vader-themed alarm clock and then burned it to show he means serious business. Also, Sunny peaked [spritzes self], the New Age Outlaws tried to murder a pair of blow up dolls, and The Rock shoot gave Ken Shamrock brain damage. Made his preexisting brain damage work, however you wanna phrase it.

And now, the Best and Worst of Western Union (the fastest way to send money 20 years ago) presents WWF In Your House: There Is No Way To Escape Texas, originally aired on February 15, 1998.