The Best And Worst Of WWF In Your House: No Way Out Of Texas

#Vintage Best And Worst
05.14.18 3 hours ago 4 Comments

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: Kane crafted a Vader-themed alarm clock and then burned it to show he means serious business. Also, Sunny peaked [spritzes self], the New Age Outlaws tried to murder a pair of blow up dolls, and The Rock shoot gave Ken Shamrock brain damage. Made his preexisting brain damage work, however you wanna phrase it.

If you haven’t seen this pay-per-view, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports (especially now that the staff is … me), share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. After this, we’re officially on the road to WrestleMania 14.

And now, the Best and Worst of Western Union (the fastest way to send money 20 years ago) presents WWF In Your House: There Is No Way To Escape Texas, originally aired on February 15, 1998.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vintage Best And Worst
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF WWF RAW IS WARVINTAGE BEST AND WORSTWWE NO WAY OUTWWF

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 3 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 3 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 5 days ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP