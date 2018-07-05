The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/4/18: High And Mighty

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: The NXT Tag Team Championship changed hands (on a different show), Tommaso Ciampa declared his intentions for the NXT Championship, and poor Vanessa Borne wondered out-loud why nobody makes fun of Kairi Sane for literally being a pirate.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 4, 2018.
Outside of Ali/Buddy on 205, nothing in WWE popped me harder than Santana Garrett flipping INTO THE MUTA LOCK. Like, my god, I didn’t even think that was possible to not only do it, but do it that smooth!
There’s this great post match stuff with Johnny talking about who he thinks he is, and it does a great job of him not having any clue what he’s doing or who he’s becoming. I cannot wait for the final payoff to this whether it’s him beating the darkness and being champ, going to an even darker place than T.S.E., or saying nuts to this, rekindling his friendship with him, and the two just murdering the entire tag division.
That match between Murphy and Ali was amazingly good and it’s a shame hardly anyone will see it.
EC3 on this show fascinates me, because he was slapping hands outside Full Sail as a kind of background to Gargano not doing the same, then he lost clean to a guy who fans still want to love. Dream worked pretty much as babyface as he’s ever done against Dijak and EC3 made a point of cutting off his celebration, yet he was the one who walked out on EC3 in London.
A few issues the Gargano stuff
1- is that his losing it didn’t look so different from anything Dijak did in the early match.
2 Mauro doing his Mauro thing (the difference between live TakeOver Awesome Mauro and Bad Taped Mauro is huge) and doing all the telling instead of letting the performers do the showing. Mauro and Nigel both have a lot of positives as broadcasters, but getting over an angle like this isn’t among them. Percy keeps his chair from being used as a weapon, so there’s that.
3- If you want to convince Gargano has “turned into everything he hates” I think it has to be more than just hurty looking wrestling. Everybody does that. He needs to go full on waiving at the top of the ramp or something similar.
That said- I also feel like the whole story is just pitched at somebody maybe younger and less jaded than me.
I was almost impressed by EC3. He finally broke out some moves that made him look as powerful as his body makes you think he should be. Still feels like a significant step down from the rest of the top of NXT’s card in terms in-ring ability. (not that he’s bad, he’s just markedly less interesting that everybody else)
The dueling chants between EC3 and Johnny had that classic WWE fan thing where it’s a full octave higher for the face the kids and women love, and the neckbeards bring the bass for the other guy. A hint- if you’re on the low end of one of these chants, you’re doing it wrong. Cheering the faces makes wrestling better.
I loved how vocal Dijak was in the match (and will never understand why that’s such a rarity for wrestlers).
The Mighty have gone full dickhead and it’s wonderful, but you’re never going to convince me that Shane Thorne isn’t a face and I think I’m going to feel like everything they do prior to his turn is wheel spinning.
Otis is God. (I assume Tucky is off being a new Dad, and what a great way to work around that happy problem).
I have no problem with wrestlers wearing jackets to the ring, and while Dakota’s hoody tied around her waist kinda works with her high school trapper keeper aesthetic, it just makes me think they need to turn down the AC in Full Sail and looks a bit too goofy. (everything else about her is magic).