The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 4/25/18: Every Open Eye

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano came back — and then stepped all over his wife’s main event. Poor form, dude!

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of B&W NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where I primarily tweet about pro wrestling and emo bands, so if you fit into that Venn diagram, welcome aboard.

Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for April 25, 2018. Come in misery, where you can seem as old as your omens.