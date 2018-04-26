The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 4/25/18: Every Open Eye

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano came back — and then stepped all over his wife’s main event. Poor form, dude!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for April 25, 2018.
I thought Dakota in a Progress shirt was good enough stream-crossing, then someone pointed out that when Gargano was being attended to Ohno was sporting a Larry Sweeney shirt, as the taping was on the anniversary of his death. 12 large, brother.
Really, though, if Kai doesn’t overcome her PTSD and win the title off Baszler she may as well go back home.
” Like, dude, shouldn’t you already be in gorilla at this point? Ostensibly, aren’t you super-late for your match? Or do you normally wait until your music hits to venture over from the Upside Down but you got sick of waiting this time?”
Ha…that was good. Other thoughts:
* It’s hard for me to respect Kai when she’s in perpetual terrified mode. I know Baszler is tough and all, but Kai is a wrestler. She should want to fight, not cower like a traumatized child.
* I was eager to hear Strong’s first heel promo and…his reasons for turning on Dunne are kinda legit. Like, a face could’ve given that same promo and no one would bat an eye.
* I’m not crazy about Black’s moveset. It’s just kick after kick, to the point where I might not even realize he hit the Black Mass if Mauro weren’t shouting it. Still, loved the “Are you looking for this?” line.
* Glad Cianpa’s back for more, though I hope it doesn’t detract from that classic Takeover match.
* Strong vs. Dunne already? Man, NXT gets right to it, don’t they?
I hate hate hate what they’re doing with Dakota. She’s already established herself as pretty badass in NXT. Why not run that with some of the folks who don’t have characters yet and thus aren’t having theirs undermined. In terms of the story they’re doing, it just feels like they skipped some meaningful steps to take Dakota from the woman that kicked Baszler in the face to somebody who’s this shook. (also hello, PC, what’s your workplace environment exactly?)
Ohno sure is all up in the videos. It might be just me, but NXT’s ever present Uncle always feels slightly opportunistic and I don’t think he’s up to anything good.
Tommy Entertainment is just the damn best.