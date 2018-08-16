The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/15/18: Live Bate

WWE Network

Yes, that’s a Chastity reference. Don’t @ me.

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Keith Lee (!!) debuted, and Velveteen Dream got into the world’s weirdest and most hilarious passive-aggressive pool area brawl with EC3. Also, someone attacked Aleister Black, I assumed it was the car full of heels speeding away from the crime scene, and everybody told me I was stupid. NOW IT’S A FULL-ON MYSTERY.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 15, 2018.