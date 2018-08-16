The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/15/18: Live Bate

#WWE Summerslam 2018 #WWE NXT
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.16.18

WWE Network

Yes, that’s a Chastity reference. Don’t @ me.

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Keith Lee (!!) debuted, and Velveteen Dream got into the world’s weirdest and most hilarious passive-aggressive pool area brawl with EC3. Also, someone attacked Aleister Black, I assumed it was the car full of heels speeding away from the crime scene, and everybody told me I was stupid. NOW IT’S A FULL-ON MYSTERY.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 15, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Summerslam 2018#WWE NXT
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTNXT TAKEOVER BROOKLYN 4WWE NXTWWE SUMMERSLAM 2018

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP