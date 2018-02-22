The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 2/21/18: Au Revoir (Adios)

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We had two title matches, zero title changes, and a lot of wrestlers with metalcore theme songs.
If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of B&W NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where I primarily tweet about pro wrestling and emo bands, so if you fit into that Venn diagram, welcome aboard.
Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for February 21, 2018. I wanna contribute to the chaos, I don’t wanna watch and then complain.
My guess is that Regal will just step in and make a final match for Gargano vs Ciampa at Take Over New Orleans. Gargano leaves either way after the match, but deserves some payback against that BALD HEADED FUCKER
He’s supposed to be, going on first reports, but I wonder if they’re unsure whether Ciampa will be ready to go by Takeover and are putting this in as a failsafe, as something they can come back to for the next Takeover as an obvious main event if needs be. Not like there’s room for Johnny anywhere else in the company right now, unless the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is his dream.
Judging from what has happened to previous winners, that should be no one’s dream at this point.
HEAVY MACHINERY FOR THE DUSTIES! I will totally Michael Scott that shit with a tux and everything.
Also: I don’t think anything WWE-related would ever push a rivalry from one side of the brand to the other, but the intrigue and mystery of it makes this all the more awesome.
Zayn vs Owens made the transition to the main roster.
@Z-Pak Chopra fair point. Also: nice name.
Yeah, but Zayn vs Owens transcends all time and space.
Well that’s the first time in the history of this column I’ve worked out the artist from the headings (mostly from the lyrics up top to be honest).
“Or should I just read the spoilers from the next set of TV tapings like everyone else to find out what happens? (I’m not gonna do that.)”
I dont read the spoilers either, i watch everything i can the way its suppose to be. In this day of tech its hard to not run i to spoilers though; like headlines on other sites
Watch as Drake and Regal give a character study in “Morose”
[youtu.be]
It is interesting that Scott mentioned both Elias and Bo losing “Loser Leaves” matches…but both did also make a one-off thinly veiled masked man man return. It would totally not fit the tone of this rivalry but Ciampa returning to fight a masked Mr. Wrestling IV would be amazing.
Praying the Dusty will avoid the curse of 2016. That stipulation does make it interesting…wonder if this is where War Machine makes their mark.
I’d be up for a new Mr. NXT.
I’m surprised at how disappointed I was by the latest TFB album because Back on Top and Talon of the Hawk were both A+
Talon is sooooo good, Back On Top is less so but still enjoyable, but yeah, the new one is all sorts of collar-tugging for me.
Vanessa Borne was not remotely as bad you act. Calm down, man.
With the biel, the back body drop, the running dropkick to an opponent on the apron, her moveset reminds me of when I made wrestlers designed to win Royal Rumbles
It says wonders about the performance of Johnny Gargano and Cien Almas, and more importantly, the performance of Mauro, that for a match I knew the outcome for 4 or 5 weeks, I’m invested in everything down the stretch. Mauro’s scream out of ‘NO!’ as Cien was getting the 3 count was pitch perfect.
Oney & Burch FTW!
Eh Vanessa does wear some sort of lingerie, but she’s not that much off from that Southern bombshell gal from Paris Island. Paige wears fishnets and leather. Asuka wears some undies, on the outside. Vanessa is a decent wrassler, let her show off her skills and people won’t care as much what she wears. Maybe get her some better music too.
Was super happy to watch Nikki Cross wrestle more. Though I’ll always love seeing her almost rend Adam Cole like from limb. Looking forward to that tag team stuff, and seeing Dream talk himself into another incredible rivalry.
Limb from limb*