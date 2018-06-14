The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/13/18: Raiders Of The Lost Art

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa lost a battle but proved he was in Johnny Gargano’s head, TM-61 turned into “The Mighty” and became the Midnight Express, and Nikki Cross “won” the NXT Women’s Championship by not being afraid of Shayna Baszler.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 13, 2018.
Bianca Belair’s moveset is the same one I gave my CAW avatar in No Mercy. Gorilla presses AND 450 splashes, because why not?
The two matches I most want to see right now are Charlotte vs Belair and Pete Dunne vs Daniel Bryan.
I was just thinking this morning how great a Dunne vs Bryan match could be….thanks for sharing a brain with me.
No Velveteen Dream…. And a spotfest of a Main Event match. Show gets D-
He’s obviously a great character, but the next interesting thing EC3 does in the ring (that’s not pulling a face) will be the first I’ve seen. (never saw him in TNA). I’m not feeling it at all so far. How about we end this and give all that time to KOR, who appears to be perfect?
I don’t know what happened to the crowd. I would assume this was the last match of the taping, and they’re usually dead for that. Dunno if somebody challenged them to get their energy up, but they were almost too hype for the match- reminding me of the old days where Full Sail kept trig to force chants and ignored the action. (also a special fuck you to the guy who was REALLY mad that Aliyah existed, a bit much my dude).
Note to Johnny Badass, you’re umm… not- and your shouty interview registered as incredibly inauthentic. Now maybe that’s what you’re going through and part of this story is your wife helping you realize you’re not that guy, but that was cringey af.
I’m glad that the Black/LARS stuff was more about violence than words. Between that and Bianca ditching the Alley Oop (next we’ll work on the lipstick, which I imagine looked fine in person but awful on TV) one of the best things about NXT is how they are good at recognizing what isn’t working and correcting.
I know they’re doing another UK tournament, but I’d honestly love to see them feature it more within NXT/205 Live if nothing else because Pete Dunne gives me Heart Eyes crying blood (I think that’s a thing).
One of the best WWE things in recent memory is the decision to make Pete Dunne and NXT star rather than hiding him on 205 Live imo (I know the show has improved tons, but it’s still this gaudy feeling leftover WWE technicolor mess in front of dead crowds and I can’t make myself watch it).
Save all my S T R O N G B O I S from 205 Live.
“I think the last one of note was Cena’s Attitude Adjustment off the ropes, and now he does that every time he wrestles.” – Would you say he’s replaced that with the rolling AAs?
brandon may nave not said it enough, but i have been saying it since he made his debut in the tournament. Pete Dunne is pure gold.