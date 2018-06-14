The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 6/13/18: Raiders Of The Lost Art

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa lost a battle but proved he was in Johnny Gargano’s head, TM-61 turned into “The Mighty” and became the Midnight Express, and Nikki Cross “won” the NXT Women’s Championship by not being afraid of Shayna Baszler.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for June 13, 2018.