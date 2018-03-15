The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/14/18: Enjoy The Silence

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We went grunge (no, not that Grunge) as the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic began and the wrong team won. Surely, that won’t happen again this week, will it?
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for March 14, 2018. Reach out and touch faith.
“I don’t recall if I’ve ever even seen that specific finishing move in their matches before”
aside from that time they used it to win the tag straps, you mean
What I mean is it’s not a very memorable finisher. I should’ve clarified.
What’s up with the UK title?
The Moolah thing has consumed my feeds this week.
Still curious about both the UK Title and the Moolah reaction as well.
Reading this review was a Pleasure, Little Treasure.
Eric Young is sneaky quick and agile.
Nikki Cross is stealing Bayley’s gimmick of hugging everyone, I’m not complaining, especially since Bayley is a sulky teenager now.
That entire women’s segment was wonderful, told such a story about every individual, punctuated by that one handed Eclipse! Looking forward to the upcoming inevitable tag between them.
Pete Dunne doing that cocky little shoulder cuff/smile to Roddy after Strong put out his hand to shake is more of a DGAF tweener move than anything Ambrose has done on the main roster ever.
So when Zelina gets called up to the main roster, can Vega and Alexa Bliss sit on one another shoulders and get into a match against Charlotte? Hmm, Bliss or Vega on top? Can’t decide.
Either way, we all win.
I’m ok with the AoP winning last week, despite the TM61 hype packages, but totally agree that the wrong team won between HM and the Street Profits.
How do u not like the street profits. Montez isn’t ready but he’s so much fun
NXT seems a bit more hardhitting since Almas and Gargano tore it up. Love it. #IStillLoveYouBeefSquad
god i love pete dunno
Ciampa is savage.
[twitter.com]