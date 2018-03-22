The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/21/18: Calm Like A Bomb

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: F*ckface Ciampa still couldn’t get a word in, the Dusty Rhodes Classic continued to have the wrong teams advance, and Shayna Baszler made me pee my pants a little.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for March 21, 2018.
Really, all it took for poor Ember Moon going from the coolest, most badass likable woman on NXT to “OMG GO AWAY” was her speaking. It’s like everything else about her is great except that. I do feel bad because she was built up so much, and it looked like she’d beat Asuka, and, well…
Also, am I nuts, or did Cole start wrestling like a face near the end there? Ohno smacks him in the mouth, and Cole comes out all “IS THAT ALL YOU GOT” and starts going to town on him. It was kinda great. That crowd’s 100% behind Adam Cole, and while he’s been kinda great as a heel, I wonder if he’ll shift with the crowd response…
Overall, fun show last night! Hoping Regal’s announcement is that his neck is healed and that he’s going to face Pete Dunne for the U.K. Title soon! (sadly, it’s not)