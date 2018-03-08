The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 3/7/18: Superunknown

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: I saw Jawbreaker reunite in Brooklyn and shoehorned in a half-dozen references to the best punk band of the ’90s because of it. Fight me.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for March 7, 2018. I'm gonna break my rusty cage and run.
Shout out to whoever decided to show that shot over Aleister Black’s shoulder while he’s sitting in the corner staring a hole through Killian Dain as he made his entrance. That was such a good angle and shot. NXT usually does really well with camera work (War Games excluded) but that one really stood out to me.
A shout DOWN to the dorks chanting “Johnny Sucks” during that whole thing with Tommaso Ciampa. You aren’t cool. Like at all.
Also, my god, Bianca Belair is JACKED.
I could definitely see the Authors of Pain heading up to RAW sooner rather than later. The tag team division needs a shot in the arm, and it would be good to see them mix it up with the big boys.
Don’t you dare touch my Heavy Machinery boyz, though. Give them the shirts and two tag title runs they deserve, Regal.
I think the Authors are destined for the post-Mania Raw. I’m not sure why they’ve been saved that long – NXT’s tag scene’s a little light, but then the Authors have barely appeared, as has been pointed out – but here we are. Sanity might not be far behind them, either, unless they win the tag straps due to the champs injury. They already held the tag straps, Nikki Cross isn’t winning the womens, none of the men are winning the mens titles, the only thing left for them to really win as a team is the Dusty unless we’re giving them another tag run and they’ve kind of floated since losing the tag titles. Might be time to move the group up. Though the tag scene for NXT is light enough that I could see WWE holding them back a bit longer.
@dl316bh yeah I agree on all ends, but I do think it’s time for NXT to let some of their best talents shine more, and most of those talents are in the tag scene. TM61, Heavy Machinery, even the Bald Bros (Burch and Lorcan) could do well, and they have teams that can help them shine like Street Profits and Moss & Sabatelli, or even the UK boys.
Hey Scott, thanks for throwing out a Soundgarden or Weezer every now and then for those of us who aren’t hip enough to know the less mainstream bands. Something something Ty Cobb.
Soundgarden song titles and Mean Girls?
(CaptainAmerica”HeyIGetThatReference.gif)
Thanks, Scott! And Jesus Christ Pose was perfect for both Ciampa owning that crowd and also with the allusions to Chris Jericho, master of the Jesus Christ Pose.
The look on that fan’s face when Ciampa snatched his Johnny Wrestling sign was fucking gold.
Pete Dunn in street clothes….hubba hubba
His don’t give a fuck scarf was great. Like, Bobby Fish showed up two minutes later and was looking real slick, but for a while there I was like, “Whoa, Pete Dunne is one stylish fella, Regal is really rubbing off on him.”
I like how as soon as Dunne starts getting hassled by the Adam Cole mean girl posse, surrogate dad William Regal comes over and is all, “Is everything ok?” Don’t you mess with his beautiful baby bruiser.
Steaks and Weights had such a fun promo, but Sanity had Nikki Cross jumping on backs and cackling maniacally. So, bit of a toss-up.
You really could go either-or on that one.