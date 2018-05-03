The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/2/18: Closer To Fine

#Best And Worst #WWE NXT
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.03.18 2 Comments

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Shayna Baszler continued to put the fear of God into Dakota Kai, SAnitY kinda sorta said goodbye, and Tommaso Ciampa continued his lifelong quest to ruin the Gargano family’s lives.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of B&W NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also follow me on Twitter, where I am not Scott Heisel but I’m trying. My name is Brandon. You may remember me from such columns as “The Best and Worst of NXT when it was on Hulu.”

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 2, 2018. Back on that NXT beat.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTKONA REEVESNXTWWE NXT

Listen To This

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 22 hours ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 3 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 3 days ago 4 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 3 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: Feverbones, TVRQUOISE, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.18 3 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP