The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/9/18: EC Does It

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Kona Reeves debuted his complex new character, "The Finest," who is a guy who says I AM THE FINEST over and over. In more important news, Kairi Sane caught Shazza McKenzie's heart but didn't know what to do with it, so she threw it into the air and looked at it through a spyglass. Like you do.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 9, 2018.