The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/9/18: EC Does It

#Best And Worst #WWE NXT
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.10.18

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Kona Reeves debuted his complex new character, “The Finest,” who is a guy who says I AM THE FINEST over and over. In more important news, Kairi Sane caught Shazza McKenzie’s heart but didn’t know what to do with it, so she threw it into the air and looked at it through a spyglass. Like you do.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of B&W NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also follow me on Twitter. As a reminder I am not Scott Heisel, but I’m trying. My name is Brandon. You may remember me from such columns as “The Best and Worst of NXT when it was on Hulu.”

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 9, 2018.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTEC3NXTWWE NXT

Listen To This

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 day ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 2 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 2 weeks ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP