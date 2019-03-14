Chelsea Green Broke Her Wrist In Her First NXT Match

03.14.19 5 mins ago

El Rey Network

Chelsea Green‘s road to the WWE has been a winding one, and it just got an unfortunate twist. When Green performed her first match for NXT – a dark match on March 13 – she broke her wrist, delaying her career for the company when it’s barely started.

Green stayed positive about the injury in a post on Instagram twelve hours later, stating:

Today I had the opportunity to wrestle for the first time at Full Sail for @wwenxt after years of dreaming of it! Wow, it was everything I had imagined it would be!!!‬

Of course, with this job comes occupational hazards. ‬Unfortunately, I broke my wrist mid-match & will require surgery first thing tomorrow morning.

It sucks. I’m upset, I’m angry, I’m sore… but I’ll be back soon. This is just a tiny bump in the road to many goals I have set for 2019!

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE NXT#WWE
TAGSCHELSEA GREENinjuriesWWEWWE NXT
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.11.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.04.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP