Remember that report that WWE NXT could move to FS1 this fall, where it would air live for two hours on Wednesday nights at the same time as AEW‘s new TV show on TNT? Well, a new report from PWInsider makes that a little more interesting.
WWE NXT Could Reportedly Air Live On USA This Fall
Emily Pratt 08.17.19 2 hours ago
