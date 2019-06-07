It’s truly a new era in pro wrestling. AEW may not be competing for ratings anytime soon, but they’re already competing for talent. With that, plus NJPW making inroads, and even Impact managing some good signings, WWE is doing their best to hold on to the huge pool of tightly controlled independent contractors that they call Superstars. Part of that is not letting anyone out of the contracts they already have, but it’s apparently also affecting the new contracts they’re asking people to sign.
WWE Is Reportedly Signing NXT Recruits To Longer Contracts
Elle Collins 06.07.19 1 hour ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 06.04.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 06.03.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Derrick Rossignol 06.03.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
Chloe Gilke 05.28.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Zac Gelfand 05.28.19 1 week ago