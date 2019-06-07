WWE Is Reportedly Signing NXT Recruits To Longer Contracts

WWE

It’s truly a new era in pro wrestling. AEW may not be competing for ratings anytime soon, but they’re already competing for talent. With that, plus NJPW making inroads, and even Impact managing some good signings, WWE is doing their best to hold on to the huge pool of tightly controlled independent contractors that they call Superstars. Part of that is not letting anyone out of the contracts they already have, but it’s apparently also affecting the new contracts they’re asking people to sign.