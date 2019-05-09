The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/8/19: No Country For Cole Men

Pro Wrestling Editor
05.09.19

WWE Network

Woodstock vs Woodstock 99

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Velveteen Dream sang a deeply unfortunate ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ parody, Jaxson Ryker continued his Terrible Wrestling World Tour, and Domnickovic Dijakenstein tried to murder a dude via throwing.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here.

If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 8, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTWWE NXT
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP