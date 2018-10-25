The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/24/18: The Black Parade

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Aleister Black returned via in-ring teleportation to make Nikki Cross tell him what she knows, wha she nooose. Also, Shayna Baszler broke a dentist’s arm.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 24, 2018.
That kick Black laid on Lars was crazy sick!
I’m gonna do the same thing to King Smark at Evolution cause I am the one and only top one percent and he will say my name, baybay!
Are they trying to make Riddle look like a giant douche on purpose? That still shot of him after his video was awful
This episode suffered from WWE’s insistence on moments over stories and logic. Black taking out all the security guards was really cool, but why were they trying to stop him from entering the building? Regal has spent months trying to find the culprit, it looks like Aleister found out a week ago, and Regal hasn’t asked him about it yet and seemingly had no interest in telling everyone who did it?
I hope we still get Ciampa/Dream instead of a threeway, and Lars was just there to get his head kicked off
Well, Regal had told them their job was to tell Aleister that he needed to see him before doing anything else. Seeing that Regal was talking about the NXT Title match at the time, it’s feasable that the guards saw him and were all “hey, Regal wants to see you, he’s busy right now, just chill for a sec” and Aleister decided that they needed to die.
I don’t think that’s a major leap.
Ah, must have tuned out for that. Thanks
@FlammableManimal it was at the very top of the show, even before the theme song.
So given that’s the second time Cross has made a point of showing up for him, what’s Ohno’s role in this? I guess he’s going to lose to Riddle at Takeover because that’s what he does, but if the idea is he was conspiring with Johnny and whoever else surely he’s taken too much damage to be that much of an additional threat?
Last night, I knew that Piper image was coming as well…
Who would be Batman/Croc in that Almost Got ‘Em scenario? (spoilers for a 25+ year old cartoon)
Aliyah is Asuka in disguise.
She threw a rock at Mia Yim once
Aleister Black is the illegitimate long lost son of Undertaker in my headcanon
I know we say this all the time, but it’s amazing how NXT took an injury and turned it into a compelling story that creates feuds and intrigue for multiple wrestlers. Meanwhile on SDL/RAW, people get injures and everything gets derailed (like Rowan)
How does NXT fit more story and character development into one hour than RAW or SDL? So many stars just disappear into the ether on those shows and that would never happen on NXT. Could you imagine Keith Lee or Lacey Lane just disappearing for 2 months with no explanation?
“Real quick, I haven’t always been the biggest fan of Aleister Black in NXT, but man, you could NOT look like more of a bad ass than he looked here. This is the Aleister Black I want to see. Just a straight line between his internal, well-earned fury and his target.”
I totally agree, instead of giving generic promos and then getting dunked on by Ciampa now we’ve got Black on some Oldboy shit and he’s a silent assassin again just walking down hallways and destroying everybody in sight.
Also, it was hilarious how Lars was throttling Dream and then got distracted by Nikki and just sort of switched to auto-pilot with his choking endeavors. Like Dream was still struggling and Lars was just multitasking haha
Oh yeah, Gargano is totally emo Peter Parker in spider man 3 now.