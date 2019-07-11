The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/3 & 7/10/19: Pizzas Of You

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Io Shirai lost an NXT Women’s Championship cage match to Shayna Baszler via not anticipating how gravity affects a corpse, and flipped the hell out on Candice LeRae about it. Then we took a week off for the July 4 holiday. Enjoy this extra-long edition of Best and Worst of NXT!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for both July 3 and July 10, 2019.