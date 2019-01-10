The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 1/9/19: Black Square

Pro Wrestling Editor
01.10.19

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Bianca Belair became the number one contender to Shayna Baszler’s NXT Women’s Championship, Heavy Machinery got peaced out to the main roster by Undisputed Era, and a Forgotten Son had a match so bad the announcers forgot to call it. All you missed between that episode and now are some highlights, and Kassius Ohno thinking losing to a guy twice in a row means he’s winning.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for January 9, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTWWE NXT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 3 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP