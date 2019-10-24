The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/23/19: The Half-Booed Prince

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic tried to kill each other again (like they do) only to be interrupted by a small child who holds the North American Championship. Also, Undisputed Era injured Velveteen Dream with a USB drive.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 23, 2019.