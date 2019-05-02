The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 5/1/19: Anthem Sports

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Matt Riddle did a socially dominant photo shoot, Undisputed Era started breaking up, and The Viking Raiders became the “War Raiders” again for a week because that’s what happens when you have them walk out in front of a big screen reading WAR RAIDERS five days before they’re called up.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here.

If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for May 1, 2019.