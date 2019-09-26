The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/25/19: Break The Walls Down

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: NXT moved to the USA Network (for an hour) for a new number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship (Candice LeRae), a new number one contender to the Cruiserweight Championship (Lio Rush), and a new North American Champion (Roderick Strong). Wednesday business is about to pick up!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 25, 2019.