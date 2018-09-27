The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/26/18: Borne To Die

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Pete Dunne and Ricochet tore the house down before the inevitable disqualification, Aliyah continued to wade through gimmick purgatory, and TNA’s Gunner wrestled. Gunner, everybody!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 26, 2018.
I had to come here and laugh/comment on your statements about 1) Queen Bonnibel Bubblegum Cathy because I totally agree and hope Dream was just in a bit of a mood. Cause if this turns into a Pentagon/Melissa Santos thing I’ll be sad 2) Johnny “Failure” Wrestling had me laughing so hard I had to come down here and mention it before I read the rest.
Johnny “Gargano” Failure. The Dream has no memory of my earlier error.