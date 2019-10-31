The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/30/19: Poppy Watches Wrestling

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Roderick Strong retained the North American Championship against two guys who could throw him into the sun, Cameron Grimes got punched in the face, and Finn Bálor remembered he’s cool and kicked John Wrestling’s head in.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 30, 2019.