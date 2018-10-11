The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/10/18: Star Crossed

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano somehow got absolution for months of being a crazy person and ruining his job and his marriage by defeating Tony Nese. Also, Gargano’s wife lost a match by walking straight into a punch. They’re great.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 10, 2018.