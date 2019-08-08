The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/7/19: Oops! All Video Packages

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Fandango returned to NXT to save Tyler Breeze from a bunch of angry bikers and “re-imagine” Breezango. What that means in Fandango’s brain is anybody’s guess.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here.

If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 7, 2019.