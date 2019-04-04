The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 4/3/19: Raider Love

04.04.19 1 hour ago

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Velveteen Dream tried to interrupt a Matt Riddle match with a couch and a goblet and found himself in some deep, sexy water, bro. Also Shayna Baszler continued her path of destruction, and Ricochet and Aleister Black won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, because they are special babies.

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click right here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for April 3, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#WWE NXT
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF NXTNXTWWE NXT
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP