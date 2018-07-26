The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 7/25/18: World Heavyweight Ciampa

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: The Velveteen Dream is now able to make the last word of any sentence appear on a screen behind him, so he can turn to the camera and dramatically whisper it. Also, Kairi Sane became number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for July 25, 2018.
After all the half-joking complaints about normal ref bumps taking down Drake, I’m glad they put in some extra effort with the exposed concrete taking him out. In ref-adjusted terms that was Mankind being thrown off the top of the cell. Mike Chioda would’ve exploded like a raider in Fallout.
+1
That was a phenomenal match, agreed about it being the best match on NXT TV in a really long time. I’m excited to see Aleister interjected into the feud with these two absolute lunatics.
Also, anyone else notice that the NXT title completely covered up Ciampa’s trunks and he looked like he was completely naked underneath when the ref put the title belt on him? No? Only me? Riiiiiight….
Nope, not just you. Same thought.
STUPID SEXY CIAMPA!
“Alpha” The wild samoan… “Alpha.” The biggest blunder is continuing to have Watson as a commentator… he can’t even READ convincingly. And… they’re giving him more mic time on both shows! This f*ck is worse than dirt.
On a positive note, thanks for the write-up, Brandon. I wish I hadn’t read the spoilers, but the championship match was still great (except for Percy’s inane hollering). Sorry for the ranting… whoa-ho-ho-ho…
I still wish they’d take the next step and make Lacey Evans a white nationalist who insists on everyone standing for the anthem, wears a MAGA hat, and calls the cops on all non-white competitors and commits hate crimes against Kari Sane and other competitors on work visas. WWE is really missing out on that hate dollar and the eventual commupance each of those harrased groups would have.
WWE doesn’t want to insult their base like that.
That main event was so good that it matter that i knew the outcome from spoilers. It had me on the edge of my seat the vast majority of the match.
*didn’t matter
Bianca Belair is the Undefeatedest of NXT.
Aleister needs to, before moving onto WWE Main Roster, is to re-establish an actual depth character. Just to give him some sort of chance of being given a shot in being taken seriously by WWE Main Roster creative.
Creative: Alright. This guy has a kick ass entrance music along with a nice charismatic entrance in itself. He literally kicks ass. So…let’s have him just kicking the heads off of jobbers and mid-carders, and then have him knock a “face character” into oblivion where we will have the crowd not know if he is going to be a heel or a face per se, and then have Orton come try to hand him an olive branch only to be met by Black Mass and we have Aleister’s first main roster feud there. OF course, this feud will not be reached nor take into effect until around November. Just to see whether or not to highlight him at next year’s Royal Rumble and give him a solid mid-card title match and see whether or not he should walk into Wrestlemania as a champion, or competing for a championship.
All I could think about during that Bazsler/Sane segment was how bizarre that Takeover poster over Regal’s shoulder looks in hindsight
God me too. It had the Vaudevillians on it!
every time i see ciampa now, i start the new lana song about him:
“ciampa is the best. ciampa number 1. ciampa is the best. ciampa number 1.” AND SO ON.
he rocks and i am so glad he is the champ. when he does lose, bring him up to main roster to antagonize daniel bryan.