The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/18/19: Party On The USA

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: Rhea Ripley flew in from the United Kingdom for a … one-hour show without commercial breaks? What the hell? How am I supposed to find out which specials Pizza Hut is running?

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 18, 2019.