Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: WALTER and KUSHIDA fought each other until all the capital letters fell off. Also, Lio Rush won the “NXT” Cruiserweight Championship, which is a thing now!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for October 9, 2019.