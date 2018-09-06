The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/5/18: Failure To Communicate

Previously on the Best and Worst of NXT: William Regal tried to investigate the attack on Aleister Black by asking a bunch of crazy people to answer straight-forward questions. Also, Pete Dunne and Pastor Rick O’Shea teamed up just to break up.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for September 5, 2018.
You’re forgiven for not remembering Unity. I think they used it like once, and then they split Team BAD like right after. CFO$ was probably all “hey, we like this, no one will notice.”
Kairi’s entrance was amazing, even if they cut the part where Kairi THREW HER TITLE INTO THE CROWD BY ACCIDENT. I love her..dreamy sigh…
I don’t get the masks. The tag team division is diverse enough in terms of shape that there’s only two guys (who just so happen to be the guys feuding with the SPs who even look like that in silhouette form). Also, a big boo to the announce team for not mentioning that the cup was stolen. Last time the SPs were on screen great effort was made to sell the importance of The Cup to ‘Tez, and instead Mauro’s just blowing through everything.
This week’s crowd complaint- if y’all wouldn’t blow yourself out with dueling chants, you’d probably have the energy to pop for the really awesome sequence at the end of the match.
A very bad Mauro week, as once again he feels the need explain to us what Gargano is going through rather than letting the performer do it himself. It’s good that Cole reminded me why Mauro’s a step up from him an hour later (Cole talks in Title Case and it’s awful) because I’m getting so tired of him being the worst part of the best angle in wrestling. Good news for Percy though- with Beth Phoenix on the case he’s not the worst announcer working on Wednesdays.
Otis is the best human in the history of humans.
Is The Forgotten Sons gimmick just Aces & Eights? Are they suppose to be on motorcycles? Will they be forgotten, pun intended, in about a month?