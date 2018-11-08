The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 11/7/18: Runnin’ Down a Dream

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Matt Riddle made his in-ring debut alongside the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas loading screen music. Also the War Games main event was set, and Montez Ford hit a springboard frog splash that made our eyebrows go way up.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for November 7, 2018.