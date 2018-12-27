The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/26/18: The Fist Prints Of Belair

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Tommaso Ciampa used dark friendship magic to control Johnny Gargano’s arms and make him do the DIY finisher. Also on the show, the Jeepers Creepers monster made his formal de-butt, and Aaron Mackey made us all use CAUTION when dealing with the LOUD MUTH.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for December 26, 2018.
Brandon, settle an argument for me: Ciampa is currently a top three all time NXT champion
(The men’s main title only. Not the women, tags or NA one)
I’d say the only three you can argue over him right now are Neville, Bo Dallas, and MAYBE Kevin Owens. I’d put Ciampa top 3 for sure.
Brandon will say Bo, but I legitimately can’t remember a single great match he had. His character work is top notch, tho.
I’d say Neville is #1 with a bullet, then the next three is some combination of the last three champions – Cien, Black and Ciampa – and Finn?
I’ve got him 4 or 5 behind KO, Neville, Bo & maybe Roode, but my buddy says he’s 2nd only to Neville
I’d agree with Neville being #1, with Ciampa nipping at his heels.
Certain moments from other champions do stand out as epic (Sami’s refusal to turn to the dark side, KO KTFO’ing Sami to take it from him, etc), but for actual runs, it’s going to take something special to top Neville overall.
Neville, Bo and then a tie between Ciampa & KO. But it Ciampa keeps doing what he’s doing and holds it till Mania weekend, I’d make the argument for him being #1.
Oh man oh man oh man…Tommaso isn’t just trying to keep Johnny Gargano from challenging him, he’s trying to make sure Ricochet is taken out so he doesn’t challenge him either because Ricochet’s a super bouncing ball of abs.
Ciampa’s using his Galaxy Brain here. The best.
It’s deliciously devious how smart Ciampa is.
Io Shirai may have the best current Suicida of anyone not named King Cuerno or El Hijo Del Fantasma. Not only does she go through the ropes at a much higher velocity than almost anyone else, even when she’s not being Irish Whipped by a tall statuesque blonde, but she also turns her body in mid-air, which not only helps her clear the ropes faster, preventing her feet from getting caught up in the ropes like so many people do sometimes and Brie Bella does every single fucking time, but it also makes her easier to catch lessening the chance of a clash of heads.
Fun fact: In a match against Arisa Nakajima a few years ago Arisa moved while Io did her Suicida and Io ate shit into chairs. It was an amazing spot, but one that I hope she doesn’t do again as I’d like to see her wrestling for a long time and going 100 mph into chairs probably doesn’t help that.
Tozawa might want to reckon with you when it comes to suicida. I’d put Rollins as #6 suicida if we’re counting. Dean can have #296
Ember Moon’s suicide dive is amazing, too. Also for the fraction of a second she’s in the air I am terrified the person taking her full speed dart is going to mess up and leave Ember just hitting the floor like a lawn jart.
I had a weird dream about NEVILLE and Finn last night. Nothing sexual, unfortunately, but they were in a crowd and a bunch of Irish fellas were betting on them in a bareknuckle fight. Then KO revealed himself as the bookie after all bets were made.
…and who won?
That tavern pic had me rolling.
Side note, they took a legit swerve away from MAGA and the alt-right with Lacey Evans. Her character was close to being that, but then they leaned hard into Southern snob debutante marine instead. And she got a lot better with that gimmick. Ignoring the change just to make MAGA jokes is more backwards than her alleged gimmick ever really was. Don’t get me wrong, I know McMahons love them some MAGA folk, but please stop throwing this kayfabe character in that crowd just for jokes. Plentiful silly jokes about her hats etc.
if you follow her on twitter you know that shit’s still alive and well
I really hope that not having commentary for that match was a creative choice playing into their gimmick and not a fuck up (which I assume it was, seemed like the package for the Women’s TakeOver match was also missing voice over). I guess NXT needs people we hate, and the best way to get legit hate is to be way more boring than everybody else we’d rather see.
A cool thing about Ciampa’s promo is that it folds Ricochet and his open challenge into the storyline. We know Gargano can have that match if he just asks.
I’m not a big fan of the “we were teaming up but then you tried to win” trope. (this would work better if 4 ways were always elimination, my preferred style). I thought the wrestling in the women’s match was fine, but the booking was a bit messy. Not a lot of logic as to what kept people down long enough to for whatever spot they were setting up. I’m still not sure I get what people see in Mia Yim and people gottta stop saying Baddie out loud.
I’m going to miss Otis and Tucky so much. I really think they’ll blow up on the Main Roster if given a chance.
“Eight more and she would’ve hit a tope suicida on Gorgeous George” is your Line of the Year, Brandon.
I assume there’s lots of people in the Full Sail library. Because the library’s where you go when you need to get booked, brother.