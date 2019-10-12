WWE

NXT’s Kushida Is Out Of Action With A Wrist Injury

TwitterContributing Writer

After forming an alliance with Breezango and having an amazing match with Walter, it seemed like Kushida had strong momentum in NXT. However, it looks like that forward motion will have to be paused as the Time Splitter is out of action with a wrist injury.

When NXT first listed Kushida as injured in late September via WWE Now, it was unclear if this was legitimate or part of a storyline. When the October 10 episode of WWE Now said, “unfortunately for Kushida, he re-aggravated the wrist injury we reported on two weeks ago,” in his match with the WWE United Kingdom Champion, it still seemed likely to be fictional. (The video also stated that, “he’ll get an MRI and is day-to-day.”)

However, posts by the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion on Twitter and Instagram make it look like this really is a shoot injury, and one that will take him out of in-ring action. Along with pictures of his hand extremely swollen and in a cast, Kushida said, “Ouch! Rebuild and come back to the ring soon. Thank you everyone.”

As far as we know, this is the thirty-six-year-old’s first injury since he signed with WWE in April and started training at the Performance Center later that month.

Topics: #WWE NXT, #WWETags: , ,

Around The Web

Pro Wrestling

Cain Velasquez’s WWE Deal Is Reportedly Lucrative And ‘Multi-Year’

by: FacebookTwitter

WWE Friday Night Smackdown Open Discussion Thread 10/11/19: WWE Draft Night One

by: FacebookTwitter

Update On Sasha Banks’ Injury From Hell In A Cell

by: FacebookTwitter

The Full Roster For ‘WWE 2K20’ Has Been Revealed Featuring Chyna, The Fiend, And More

by: FacebookTwitter

The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dynamite 10/9/19: Broom Goes The Dynamite

by: FacebookTwitter

The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/9/19: Capital Punishment

by: FacebookTwitter
×