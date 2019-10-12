After forming an alliance with Breezango and having an amazing match with Walter, it seemed like Kushida had strong momentum in NXT. However, it looks like that forward motion will have to be paused as the Time Splitter is out of action with a wrist injury.

Ouch! Rebuild and come back to the ring soon⌚️Thank you everyone. pic.twitter.com/1zcSMusA78 — KUSHIDA (@KUSHIDA_0904) October 11, 2019

When NXT first listed Kushida as injured in late September via WWE Now, it was unclear if this was legitimate or part of a storyline. When the October 10 episode of WWE Now said, “unfortunately for Kushida, he re-aggravated the wrist injury we reported on two weeks ago,” in his match with the WWE United Kingdom Champion, it still seemed likely to be fictional. (The video also stated that, “he’ll get an MRI and is day-to-day.”)

However, posts by the former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion on Twitter and Instagram make it look like this really is a shoot injury, and one that will take him out of in-ring action. Along with pictures of his hand extremely swollen and in a cast, Kushida said, “Ouch! Rebuild and come back to the ring soon. Thank you everyone.”

As far as we know, this is the thirty-six-year-old’s first injury since he signed with WWE in April and started training at the Performance Center later that month.