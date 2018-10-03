WWE 205 Live, NXT, And Mae Young Classic Open Discussion Thread 10/3/18

WWE

WWE has a new-ish Wednesday programming block, so we have a new-ish live discussion thread in which you nerds can talk about it here on With Spandex! But first, let’s look at what’s coming up tonight on 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c) on the WWE Network.

For the cruiserweights:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, former WWE Cruiserweight Champions face off, as TJP and Kalisto go one-on-one. Plus, Akira Tozawa throws down with Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

On NXT:

After ambushing EC3 in the locker room last month, Lars Sullivan will come face-to-face with The Top One Percent inside the ring in what is sure to be an all-out brawl between two of NXT’s strongest sluggers.

And on the first episode of the second round of the MYC:

The Second Round of the Mae Young Classic kicks off with a bang, as two of the most feared women in the tournament, living legend Meiko Satomura and independent wrestling icon Mercedes Martinez, are set to clash in the main event.

Our five-point preview:

1. Mask shenanigans began between TJP and Lucha House Party last week, so I definitely expect him to go after Kalisto’s mask here. If this is going to be an extended feud with this team, please, please, WWE, go hair vs. mask and make TJP shave his head! This is what the people want to see!

2. Can the Forgotten Sons get people to remember them as something beyond “those guys who look like SAMCRO but cleaner?”

3. Candice LeRae… will wrestle Lacy Evans??? She wrestles??? Okay, cool, I’m excited to see how she’ll do, I guess!

4. Spoiler alert, but Satomura vs. Martinez ends in a time limit draw and they join forces out of respect and adopt the entire WWE women’s roster and main event Evolution.

5. I am very excited to see what new kinds of flippy things Kacy Catanzaro will bust out before Rhea Ripley murders her!

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT and a Ranked Review of the Mae Young Classic. Enjoy what should be a fun three hours of sports entertainment with lots of variety.