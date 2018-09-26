WWE 205 Live, NXT, And Mae Young Classic Open Discussion Thread 9/26/18

WWE

WWE has a new-ish Wednesday programming block, so we have a new-ish live discussion thread in which you nerds can talk about it here on With Spandex! But first, let’s look at what’s coming up tonight on 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c) on the WWE Network.

Here’s what’s in store for the men under 206 pounds:

Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali finally gets another opportunity to face Hideo Itami after the Japanese Superstar sidelined Ali last month. Plus, Noam Dar and Lio Rush will finally collide!

And on NXT:

For the first time since TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be in action on WWE Network, taking on Heavy Machinery’s Otis Dozovic. Plus, The Street Profits eye retribution on The Mighty, and more on the ongoing investigation into Aleister Black’s attack.

And on the MYC:

The First Round of the Mae Young Classic wraps up with four high-octane bouts, including the WWE debut of arguably the world’s best wrestler, “The Genius of the Sky” Io Shirai, as she takes on second-generation grappler Xia Brookside.

Our five-point preview:

1. It seems like Itami has his groove back as a singles wrestler, and I’m so happy he finally has an engaging character arc as well. His match with Ali tonight should be pretty rad.

2. Oh my gosh I hope Otis beats Ciampa please please please please

3. I just realized that Nick Miller’s (of The Mighty, not New Girl) head seems to have been extended vertically in his NXT render???

WWE

I will be rooting for the Mighty tonight for this reason.

4. How cool is it that the official WWE preview recognizes Io as “arguably the world’s best wrestler?” EXTREMELY COOL.

5. WWE says to “expect extreme physicality” from Rachel Evers vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto, which I am extremely into. Evers (aka Rachael Ellering) got dragged by the Japanese wrestling fan internet in August for seemingly getting mad at Konami for kicking her too hard during their match in Stardom’s 5Star Grand Prix, but I still expect these two to kick it pretty strong style and have a cool match.

If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT and a Ranked Review of the Mae Young Classic. Enjoy what should be a fun three hours of sports entertainment with lots of variety.