WWE 205 Live, NXT, And Mae Young Classic Open Discussion Thread 9/26/18

WWE has a new-ish Wednesday programming block, so we have a new-ish live discussion thread in which you nerds can talk about it here on With Spandex! But first, let’s look at what’s coming up tonight on 205 Live (7/6 c), NXT (8/7 c), and the Mae Young Classic (9/8 c) on the WWE Network.
Here’s what’s in store for the men under 206 pounds:
Tonight on WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali finally gets another opportunity to face Hideo Itami after the Japanese Superstar sidelined Ali last month. Plus, Noam Dar and Lio Rush will finally collide!
And on NXT:
For the first time since TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa will be in action on WWE Network, taking on Heavy Machinery’s Otis Dozovic. Plus, The Street Profits eye retribution on The Mighty, and more on the ongoing investigation into Aleister Black’s attack.
And on the MYC:
The First Round of the Mae Young Classic wraps up with four high-octane bouts, including the WWE debut of arguably the world’s best wrestler, “The Genius of the Sky” Io Shirai, as she takes on second-generation grappler Xia Brookside.
Our five-point preview:
1. It seems like Itami has his groove back as a singles wrestler, and I’m so happy he finally has an engaging character arc as well. His match with Ali tonight should be pretty rad.
2. Oh my gosh I hope Otis beats Ciampa please please please please
3. I just realized that Nick Miller’s (of The Mighty, not New Girl) head seems to have been extended vertically in his NXT render???
I will be rooting for the Mighty tonight for this reason.
4. How cool is it that the official WWE preview recognizes Io as “arguably the world’s best wrestler?” EXTREMELY COOL.
5. WWE says to “expect extreme physicality” from Rachel Evers vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto, which I am extremely into. Evers (aka Rachael Ellering) got dragged by the Japanese wrestling fan internet in August for seemingly getting mad at Konami for kicking her too hard during their match in Stardom’s 5Star Grand Prix, but I still expect these two to kick it pretty strong style and have a cool match.
If you want us to keep doing this Wednesday night WWE open thread, participate in it! Also, come back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of NXT and a Ranked Review of the Mae Young Classic. Enjoy what should be a fun three hours of sports entertainment with lots of variety.
Is there a way that I can get all you guys, to wait 2 hours to start watching this lineup and we’ll all start streaming 205 Live at the same time….that way I can comment along? No? Understandable.
Nick Miller looks like The Leader or Megamind
The Leader! Yes. Good call. Might want to get a Geiger Counter around that fella.
the excitement is building, cant beleive im getting so tense, havnt been this excited for a night of a wrestling show since 1998
im bout to wet myself like “Vince having a gun pointed at his head”
Yay I think Emily called Braun and he gave us the comment flip!
STUDY QUESTION: How did Lucha Underground become only the 4th best wrestling show on Wednesdays?
Could someone tweet Emily that for maximum commentary comfort, she should reverse the direction on this thread?
I just did. Hopefully she sees it in time. Thanks in advance, Emily!
I’m excited! Hope Ali and Itami main event 205 cause I’m going to miss the first thirty minutes.
Psyched to see Precious Paul’s baby girl go up against Matsumoto!
finally the only day of the week with important wrestling happening. I feel like the 3 hours of Raw could be broken down like this where the 1st hour is dedicated to the mid card (aka, the good parts) 2nd to some actual ladys wrestling matches that matter, and the 3rd for the main eventers or whatever they call them